FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-02-2022

Australia | Feb 23 2022

Today's Reports:

  • ((AX1)) - Accent Group
  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((BST)) - Best & Less
  • ((COH)) - Cochlear
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((CGC)) - Costa Group
  • ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((HUB)) - Hub24
  • ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
  • ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
  • ((MAH)) - Macmahon Holdings
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
  • ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
  • ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
  • ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
  • ((SVW)) - Seven Group
  • ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
  • ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((SWP)) - Swoop Holdings
  • ((UWL)) - Uniti Group
  • ((VEE)) - Veem
  • ((VRT)) - Virtus Health
  • ((WSA)) - Western Areas
  • ((WSP)) - Whispir

