The Overnight Report: Twist In The Tale

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7089.00 – 70.00 – 0.98% S&P ASX 200 7233.60 + 11.90 0.16% S&P500 4348.87 Nasdaq Comp 13548.07 DJIA 34079.18 S&P500 VIX 27.75 US 10-year yield 1.93 USD Index 96.14 + 0.10 0.10% FTSE100 7484.33 – 29.29 – 0.39% DAX30 14731.12 – 311.39 – 2.07%

By Greg Peel

Ever-Changing Scene

The local market again was forced yesterday to weigh the macro overlay against the micro impact of the day’s earnings releases as Biden’s “imminent” call sent Wall Street tumbling again on Friday night. For the past two weeks the 7200 level in the ASX200 has provided a baseline but that broke yesterday morning as the index fell -65 points.

Then came the news that Putin had agreed to meet with Biden this week, and the mood changed. The market was more able to concentrate on the day’s results and the index was up 27 points inside the last hour.

Alas, we will be back where we started today. Putin has officially “recognised” the independence of the two Russian separatist states inside Ukraine, where fighting has been underway since Russia took Crimea eight years ago. A reasonable solution to the problem, or further act of aggression? It didn’t help that in announcing the recognition, Putin declared that from an historical perspective, Ukraine had “no right” to exist as a sovereign nation.

Suffice to say the West has denounced the move. We have no Wall Street impact to assess, but the German DAX was down -2% last night and our futures are down -70 points this morning. Oil prices have jumped 3% despite the increasing possibility the ban on Iranian exports may soon be lifted.

I’m not qualified to contemplate what might come next, so let’s just review the day’s local corporate action.

Earnings result winners on the day were led out by a2 Milk ((A2M)), up 11.1%, and Endeavour Group ((EDV)), up 10.3%. Infant formula, beer and pokies are all of course staples, so that sector gained 2.3%.

The winning sector on the day was utilities, up 3.7% following Cannon-Brookes’ takeover offer for AGL Energy ((AGL)), which rose 10.6% to well above the offer price.

If that was frustrating for Cannon-Brookes, his significant shareholding in Tyro Payments ((TYR)) didn’t do him any favours. That stock fell -26% on result.

The other result losers on the day were Super Retail ((SUL)), down -9.5%, and Altium ((ALU)), down -5.9%. Super Retail had the discretionary sector down -0.9%.

The telco sector rose 1.3% after Telstra ((TLS)) announced a deal with TPG Telecom ((TPG)), which was mutually positive for their share prices, and Kiwi telco Chorus ((CNU)) jumped 9.9% on result.

The biggest losing sector was technology (-2.7%) following another weak session for the Nasdaq, and the fact that when uncertainty reigns, the first stocks to be jettisoned are the risky growth stocks.

PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) fell -11.1%, Block ((SQ2)) -6.8% and Zip Co ((Z1P)) -7.8%.

It was a quieter day in other sectors, except for healthcare (-1.3%), which again reflected selling in CSL ((CSL)).

Beneath a cloud of anxiety, the earnings season rolls on.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1903.20 + 4.00 0.21% Silver (oz) 23.91 – 0.01 – 0.04% Copper (lb) 4.51 – 0.04 – 0.87% Aluminium (lb) 1.51 + 0.02 1.13% Lead (lb) 1.06 – 0.01 – 0.77% Nickel (lb) 11.21 + 0.11 0.95% Zinc (lb) 1.63 – 0.01 – 0.38% West Texas Crude 93.95 + 2.88 3.16% Brent Crude 96.27 + 2.73 2.92% Iron Ore (t) 139.00 + 5.50 4.12%

While no tank has crossed the border, talk is of Putin’s latest move to be sufficient to kick off the imposition of sanctions. That appears to be the assumption being made by oil traders, as energy export bans would play a significant part.

The US has been in negotiations with Saudi Arabia to use its excess capacity – currently beholden to production quotas – to make up the shortfall of oil supply to Europe. If it agrees, then that presumably signals the end of OPEC-Plus.

As has been discussed, Beijing’s interference in the iron ore market may result in a swift exit of speculators, but it does not take long for the physical demand/supply balance to re-inform pricing.

The Aussie is up 0.1% at US$0.7189.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -70 points or -1.1%.

Today’s sizeable list of reporting companies includes ARB Corp ((ARB)), Cochlear ((COH)) and Coles ((COL)).

Note that the daily list of companies going ex-dividend is also now beginning to grow steadily. Today’s list includes Wesfarmers ((WES)).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BRG Breville Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett CSL CSL Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett EDV Endeavour Group Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans FBU Fletcher Building Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie FMG Fortescue Metals Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie GMG Goodman Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GOZ Growthpoint Properties Australia Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett NEA Nearmap Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett ORA Orora Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi ORG Origin Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett QBE QBE Insurance Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett SIQ Smartgroup Corp Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans TWE Treasury Wine Estates Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse WES Wesfarmers Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi

