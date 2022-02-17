Australian Cricketing Megastar Aaron Finch signs Cricket NFT pact with Rario

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Finch joins other cricketing megastars who are already part of Rario’s Cricket NFT Marketplace to usher in a new era of cricket fandom.

Founded by Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, Rario is the world’s first digital collectibles platform for cricket fans.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Rario, the world’s first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform today announced that Australian white-ball captain, Aaron Finch is the latest on the growing list of cricketing superstars to have signed an exclusive contract with them. Aaron joins the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock, M Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shafali Verma as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Aaron’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario.



Aaron Finch launches his own NFT With Rario

A leading run getter in T20 internationals for Australia, Aaron Finch has twice held the record for the highest score in the format, his career-best 172, made against Zimbabwe in 2018, surpassing his 156 that he took off England in 2013 – an innings that included 14 sixes. With a successful T20 track record, he has also represented Yorkshire and Surrey in England. He has been a mainstay of the Melbourne Renegades side since the inception of the BBL and captained the Renegades to their first BBL title in 2019.

Speaking on the association, Aaron Finch said, "As a sportsperson, playing with pride and passion for our nation, franchises and clubs are all special. There are many memorable moments on the cricket field that leave long lasting impressions on us as well as fans. I am delighted to announce my exclusive partnership with the Rario cricket Metaverse, where you can own my NFTs and relive these moments with me!"

Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, "Aaron is the captain of the Australian limited-overs team and has led them to their maiden T20 World Cup victory. He is a cricketing superstar who has provided us with some unforgettable moments in cricket in recent years. He is a deserving and invaluable addition to our growing roster of ambassadors at Rario and I am looking forward to having him as part of my own team in the Rario cricket metaverse."

About Rario – World’s first Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform

Rario is a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens) on the blockchain. Having Polygon Studios and Animoca as partners, Rario NFTs are minted on Polygon and led by a top-notch team of Indian founders. The company is backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital and the brand enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments. It gives the fan the opportunity to ‘own’ a piece of their heroes’ fandom and sport history.

Rario has officially partnered with several international cricket leagues such as the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League and Legends League Cricket. Rario has also exclusively partnered with renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent such as Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton De Kock, Jason Holder, Shafali Verma, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Karthik and many more.

