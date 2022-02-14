The Monday Report – 14 February 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:00 AM

By Greg Peel

Behind the Curve?

In the wake of the hot US inflation number on Thursday night, and the St Louis Fed president’s call for a full 1% hike in the space of three scheduled Fed meetings, the most notable move in the Australian market on Friday was another 10 point jump in the local ten-year yield to 2.20%, compared to the US's 2.03%.

In Philip Lowe’s testimony to parliament on Friday he reiterated that the RBA will remain “patient”, and there’s as much risk in moving too early as there is too late, but it is entirely possible that countries with higher inflation rates will need a bigger adjustment in interest rates than currently anticipated, and thus it is plausible the RBA could raise rates later this year depending on the economy.

It’s not like the market could not have assumed this for itself, but Lowe’s earlier, stubborn stance of no rate hike before 2024 seems but a distant dream.

Yield-sensitive sectors were among the hardest hit in the stock market on Friday. Property fell -2.7%. Even can-do-no-wrong Goodman Group ((GMG)) fell -3.9%, with supply issues biting.

Utilities fell -2.1% and industrials -1.9%, although industrials have become a little less yield-sensitive now Sydney Airport has left the building. Telcos and staples played a little more defensive in falling -1.4%.

Technology copped the biggest fall (-3.8%), following down the Nasdaq but also on local bond yields, for the same reason, and healthcare did not hold up its end (-2.1%).

Materials was the only sector to close in the green (+0.3%), on higher iron ore and base metals prices, which were all lower on Friday night. Financials was the second best performer in falling only -0.5%, helped by a well-received earnings report from Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)), and higher yields.

The local earnings season steps up the pace this week but in the face of elevated macro uncertainty, firstly on Fed policy concerns but now on heightened geopolitical risk. The Russia-Ukraine thing has been hanging ominously in the background for a while now, amidst varying opinions on Putin’s intentions, but as of Friday night, the US National Security Agency became convinced Russia could invade at any moment.

With ASX200 down -71 points on Friday, on Saturday morning our futures suggested -33 points, or -0.5% to the S&P500’s -1.9% fall.

Arguably, what happens in Eastern Europe seems a long way away, but considering oil prices jumped over 3% on Friday night, Australia is not immune to the consequences, both positively (our own oil & gas companies) and negatively (everybody else).

Not exactly helpful in the current inflationary environment.