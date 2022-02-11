Next Week At A Glance – 14-18 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:09 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street angst over surging US inflation will continue into next week, with the release of the January PPI and the minutes of the January Fed meeting that revealed the sudden change in tone.

There will also be numbers for retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and home sales.

CPI numbers are also out next week for China, Japan and the UK. Japan releases its December quarter GDP result.

Locally we'll see January unemployment. We'll have to wait two weeks for the next RBA meeting, if nothing is said regarding a policy shift in the meantime.

Today marks the end of the first two weeks of earnings result season, being the slower two weeks. The next two weeks bring an avalanche. To put things into perspective, up to today in excess of 40 companies covered by FNArena database brokers have reported. By the end of the month that number will rise above 300.

Investors should also keep an eye out for companies going ex-dividend. It's just a trickle to date but, lagging results, will soon turn into a flood.

