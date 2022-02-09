Building Materials Sector To Withstand Higher Rates

Australia | 11:10 AM

Pent-up demand and the typical rate-rise-to-impact lag mean Australia's Building Materials sector should continue to outperform in the face of rising global interest rates, say analysts, who advise getting with the strength for selected favourites.

-Higher interest rates and supply-chain problems pose risks to building materials companies

-Companies with pricing power best placed for gains

-Brokers generally favour James Hardie and CSR

-Some analysts see margin compression for Boral and Adbri

By Nicki Bourlioufas

With US and Australian official interest rates set to jump in 2022, the higher cost of credit is a key risk for the housing and construction sectors. Yet pent-up demand should support building activity, and companies with pricing power are best positioned.

The Macro View

The macroeconomic environment will be more challenging for the sector in 2022 due to rising inflation and interest rates. Supply-chain constraints remain a risk, and the construction industry faces rising commodity prices and higher labour costs.

Yet economists do not fear a hard landing for housing and construction. Economic indicators such as building approvals and housing finance are holding up better than expected amid zero migration.

In December, the total number of dwellings approved rose 8.2% in seasonally adjusted terms, after a 2.6% rise in November, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) thanks to a jump in approvals for private-sector dwellings (excluding houses) which surged 27.5%.

Companies With Pricing Power Best Placed to Gain

Jarden's chief Australian economist Carlos Cacho expects Australian housing construction activity to remain solid due to strong dwelling approvals (particularly for detached housing) in 2021 which will flow into 2022.

A resumption in immigration is also expected to add to demand. Jarden forecasts dwelling starts at 196,000 in 2022 (after 228,000 in 2021), before moderating to 180,000 in 2023.

“We expect the pipeline of work remaining to contribute to the value of work done in 2022, with still-above-historical starts to add to activity, suggesting near-term performance can be sustained despite a medium-term slow down,” opines Jarden.

“We believe companies with pricing power and greater exposure to residential construction activity should still do well from an earnings perspective in the coming 12 to 24 months.”

Nor are higher interest rates expected to dent housing construction this year given the one-to-two-year lag between the central bank raising rates and the impact on residential building activity.