The Monday Report – 07 February 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

By Greg Peel

Come on, feel the noise

There was a lot of noise going into Friday’s session on the ASX. On Wednesday night in the US aftermarket, Meta reported earnings and fell -20%. More importantly to Australia, PayPal reported and fell -23%. Our BNPL sector was trashed on Thursday.

On Thursday night, Meta closed down -26% and Wall Street in general was trashed. Our futures closed down -72 points at 8am on Friday, despite the fact we’d arguably done the damage the day before. But then Amazon reported in the aftermarket, and jumped 17%. Snap reported, and jumped 57%.

The chances were Wall Street would call out Meta as a loner and rebound on Friday night. How would this all impact an the Australian market which, outside of BNPL, has little connection to US Big Tech?

The answer was a small fall on the open, followed by a swift rally to be up 25 points in the first half hour. By lunchtime we were then down -33, by 4pm up 18, and on the closing rotation, up 42.

Phew. Except that on Saturday morning, the futures closed down -41.

US tech volatility aside, the mid-session wobble on Friday was likely a response to the RBA’s quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. The important numbers therein were a revised forecast of only 4.25% GDP growth in 2022, down from a prior 5.5%, unemployment to fall to 3.75%, previously 4.25%, and inflation to rise to 3.75%, previously 2.75%.

Wages are now expected to rise by 2.75%, up from a prior 2.5%, but match that to 3.75% inflation and you see the problem. The stock market turned tail as the Australian ten-year yield jumped 9 basis points to 1.96%. But, by the afternoon, all was forgiven.

In the wash up, technology bounced back 1.1%. Alan Joyce took a swipe at the hermit kingdom of Western Australia, and its indefinitely closed border, and Qantas ((QAN)) responded with a 4.8% gain, helping industrials up 1.2%.

Energy rose another 1.1%, and should be set for another decent gain today.

All sectors closed in the green except telcos, which had the day off.

Leading the index winners was battery metals miner Liontown Resources ((LTR)), which rose 6.2% after completing its capital raising. Then came News Corp ((NWS)), which reported earnings ahead of the bell and gained 5.7%.

Strong News Corp results usually reflect a solid contribution from its major shareholding in REA Group ((REA)), which typically beats on its results. But not this time. REA fell -0.4% and put the scare into Seek ((SEK)), which was the biggest loser on the day on -3.8%, and Domain Group ((DHG)), which fell -1.9%.

Our own earnings season starts to pick up pace this week but it doesn’t look like a strong start, given the futures closed down -41 points when the S&P500 rose 0.5% on Friday night.