ACE Money Transfer and HBL gives customers a chance to meet their loved ones

PR NewsWire | Feb 04 2022

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider and HBL, the largest commercial bank in Pakistan, bring to their customers, an opportunity to meet their loved ones’ back home.

Under this promotional campaign, customers who send money to Pakistan from the UK, Europe, Canada or Australia through ACE Money Transfer’s mobile app or website to an HBL account or receiving as cash from any of the 1650+ HBL branches across Pakistan will be eligible for a lucky draw to win 1 of 10 return tickets from their country of residence to Pakistan.

Customers sending remittances between 1st February to 15th March 2022 will be eligible for participation. The lucky draws will be conducted every week starting from 7th February until the end of the campaign. There can be multiple entries into the lucky draw by making multiple transactions; the more transactions you make the more chance you have of winning.

For more information on the offer, please visit: https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/hbl-and-ace

ACE Money Transfer and HBL have spearheaded the remittance industry in Pakistan, enabling seamless and streamlined transactions for millions of customers across the globe. While ACE money transfer is the largest contributory of remittances from Europe to Pakistan, HBL is the largest financier in Pakistan serving over 23 million customers worldwide.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester based financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides online money remittance services from UK, EU, Canada and Australia with an extensive network of 350,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About HBL

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has maintained its position as the largest private sector bank in the country with more than 1650 branches, 2100+ ATMs and 54,000+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform), serving over 23 million customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

marketing@acemoneytransfer.com

+44 161 3936 999

