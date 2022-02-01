The Overnight Report: All Is Forgiven

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6910.00 + 42.00 0.61% S&P ASX 200 6971.60 – 16.50 – 0.24% S&P500 4515.55 + 83.70 1.89% Nasdaq Comp 14239.88 + 469.31 3.41% DJIA 35131.86 + 406.39 1.17% S&P500 VIX 24.83 – 2.83 – 10.23% US 10-year yield 1.78 0.00 0.00% USD Index 96.56 – 0.71 – 0.73% FTSE100 7464.37 – 1.70 – 0.02% DAX30 15471.20 + 152.25 0.99%

By Greg Peel

Squaring Up

Having raced up to the 7000 mark and shied away from it on Friday, yesterday the ASX200 opened down -56 points in the first ten minutes, before stumbling its way back to 7000 again by mid-afternoon.

Again it shied away, closing -16 points down on Friday’s close. It seemed like a quieter session index-wise, which was welcome after a tumultuous week, but at the sector level it was all over the shop.

Six sectors closed in the green and five in the red, with movements spread from a 3.7% gain for technology, following a surge back in the Nasdaq, and a -1.8% fall for the banks. The latter likely reflects squaring up ahead of today’s critical RBA meeting, and indeed the whole session appeared a squaring up affair, also being the last day of the month.

Moves were more informative at the individual stock level.

In line with the Nasdaq bounce, the most beaten-down tech names made up most of the top five index winners yesterday. Afterpay, now trading as Block ((SQ2)) – the SQ reflecting that Block used to be called Square — topped the charts with 8.1%, with Zip Co ((Z1P)) following on 7.5%. Life360 ((360)) gained 7.3% and WiseTech Global ((WTC)) 4.9%.

Squeezing in on 7.9% was ARB Corp ((ARB)) after posting a rare positive profit “warning” ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Solid inventory levels were the key.

Unlike Ansell ((ANN)), which plunged -14.3% after its profit warning, which came down to – you guessed it – supply shortages.

It is abundantly clear this results season will be all about those companies which managed to weather supply-side challenges in the half and those who didn’t.

Vale BHP Plc. As of today, BHP Group ((BHP)) is just one Big Australian, although for one day the UK shares will trade as BHPN before becoming just BHP tomorrow. On last count (it’s a moveable feast), BHP will leap up to a 12% market cap within the ASX200.

From now on the Australian stock market will mostly follow the iron ore price around.

The iron ore price strangely fell yesterday by -4%, when typically it goes dead quiet in Chinese New Year, but it simply gave back the equivalent jump up on Friday. It will probably shut up shop from today.

By rights the market should be quiet again today ahead of 2.30pm but Wall Street has doubled down on Friday night’s rally and our futures are up 42 points this morning.

That would suggest we crack 7000. What happens after that is as yet unclear.

Groundhog Day

Tesla had fallen -20% year to date and last night rose 10%. The stock had actually fallen -30% from its November high but that’s when Elon was selling to pay his tax bill.

That’s about all you need to know about last night’s session on Wall Street. Having spent last week wildly forming a bottoming pattern and then confirming a reversal on Friday night, last night was just a re-run. And once again, it all happened in the last half hour.

Wall Street has swung from “get me out!” to “get me in!”.

In surging back another 3.4%, the Nasdaq managed to avert its worst January since 2008. But having fallen -20%, the Nasdaq still closed the month down around -10%.

Unlike Australia’s final day of the month, every S&P500 sector closed in the green last night, lead out by consumer discretionary (+3.8%) and technology (+2.7%).

We’ll have to see whether this renewed exuberance continues into February, as the US earnings season will continue and gradually tail off all the way to the Fed meeting in March, at which the first rate hike is expected to be announced.

There are eight six-weekly Fed meetings per year. We’ve had one, but thereafter Goldman Sachs last night joined a consensus view that the Fed will hike no less than five times this year. Bank of America is calling for seven.

And it is still possible the first hike will be a double, ie 50 basis points, though Fed member Bostic retracted his earlier suggestion, clarifying last night a 50bp move "is not my preferred policy action".

No doubt the debate will rage for the next month, but we can only wait.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1797.20 + 5.60 0.31% Silver (oz) 22.43 – 0.03 – 0.13% Copper (lb) 4.37 + 0.00 0.06% Aluminium (lb) 1.39 – 0.01 – 0.59% Lead (lb) 1.03 – 0.00 – 0.05% Nickel (lb) 10.33 + 0.05 0.46% Zinc (lb) 1.65 – 0.00 – 0.18% West Texas Crude 88.20 + 1.38 1.59% Brent Crude 91.21 + 1.18 1.31% Iron Ore (t) 141.75 – 6.15 – 4.16%

Base metals have indeed gone quiet with China absent, as expected, so I don’t know what was going on in iron ore.

The oils just keep powering ahead, with President Biden last night talking to the Emir of Qatar about providing gas to Europe if the whole Ukrainian thing kicks off. The problem is Qatar typically sells to Asia on long term contracts.

Anyone know where to find some LNG?

The forex cowboys got themselves short Aussie again. The greenback tipped over last night after its solid run and the Aussie has flown back 1.1% to US$0.7073.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 42 points or 0.6%.

The first of the month brings manufacturing PMIs from across the globe, and locally we’ll also see house prices and housing finance and retail sales data.

The RBA statement is out at 2.30pm.

Credit Corp ((CCP)) and Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP)) report earnings today and Virgin Money ((VUK)) provides a quarterly update.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS 3PL 3P Learning Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley ABP Abacus Property Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett ALU Altium Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi AND Ansarada Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans AWC Alumina Ltd Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett CHC Charter Hall Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett CNI Centuria Capital Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett COE Cooper Energy Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie DXS Dexus Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans FMG Fortescue Metals Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse GPT GPT Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett HPI Hotel Property Investments Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett IDX Integral Diagnostics Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett LVT LiveTiles Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi MCR Mincor Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie MIN Mineral Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett MPL Medibank Private Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett NEA Nearmap Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi NHF nib Holdings Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett OZL OZ Minerals Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie PBH PointsBet Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse PMV Premier Investments Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse REA REA Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi RMD ResMed Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi WSA Western Areas Underweight Morgan Stanley

