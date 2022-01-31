The Monday Report – 31 January 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Bottoms Up I

The bell was rung on the bourse as the ASX200 hit the -10% correction mark on Thursday. Wall Street gave back a big early jump to close slightly lower on Thursday night, but the S&P500 also held on to the -10% correction mark. Bottoms in? The local futures suggested up a hundred on Friday morning.

One tell-tale sign is that hardest hit sectors on Thursday were the defensives. That’s capitulation.

Within ten minutes on Friday, the index was up 124. But there were still slow sellers and disbelievers lurking. Late morning, the index was back where it started.

Again, nonetheless, -10% held. The selling was exhausted and the buying kicked off. Just after lunch, the index hit 7000. Not just 7000, but 7000.00. That was the ceiling, ahead of closing at 6998.

Which will make today interesting. Wall Street, too, saw a powerful late rally on Friday night. But on Saturday morning our futures closed down -16 points. We’d already had our go, and for now 7000 will be resistance. The local earnings season begins to ramp up this week and the profit warnings have been flooding in.

On the assumption the season is weak, as early warnings suggest, do we go back down again, or was -10% enough?

Gains across sectors were relatively uniform on Friday, with most up 2-3%. The standout exception was energy (+0.8%), but it had its run the day before and oil prices were down a tad. Same story for utilities (+1.5%).

Materials (+1.5%) was again held back by weak gold miner production reports, with Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) falling -6.4% and Ramelius Resources ((RMS)) -8.0%.

Technology managed only 1.6% with the Nasdaq down -1.4% overnight.

It might be a quieter one today, ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting. Clearly that -10% has a lot to do with exactly what the RBA will do. The December quarter producer price index rose to 3.7% annual, as revealed on Friday.

While Australian inflation has jumped significantly, we’re not in the sphere of the 7% numbers being experienced in the US. The core CPI is smack bang in range at 2.6%. Unemployment is down to 4.2%. Time to hike?

The stumbling block for the RBA has been wage growth. US wage growth has been surging, along with CPI inflation. Australian wage growth, to date, has not. Tomorrow may not be the day a hiking timetable is specifically outlined.