The Overnight Report: Putin On The Ritz

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7235.00 + 10.00 0.14% S&P ASX 200 7332.50 – 76.30 – 1.03% S&P500 4532.76 – 44.35 – 0.97% Nasdaq Comp 14340.26 – 166.64 – 1.15% DJIA 35028.65 – 339.82 – 0.96% S&P500 VIX 23.85 + 1.06 4.65% US 10-year yield 1.83 – 0.04 – 2.04% USD Index 95.58 – 0.18 – 0.19% FTSE100 7589.66 + 26.11 0.35% DAX30 15809.72 + 37.16 0.24%

Greg Peel is scheduled to return after Australia Day.

It's a tough ask for investors to make up their mind and show some conviction these days. Too many conflicting moving inputs will make anyone freeze and procrastinate about what should be the next decision.

Bond yields did not move higher last night, but the US dollar weakened and the Nasdaq continued heading further south. Dollar weakness proved a nice cushion for metals and energy prices, while ongoing uncertainty finally put a bid under gold and silver prices.

Is it possible that we all start zooming in on what exactly the Russians might be up to? Europe is no longer confident an open conflict with Putin's army is not a genuine option. The Ukraine seems to have already made up its mind.

Is everybody ready for gunshots at dawn?

Meanwhile, a number of US companies continue to release better-than-expected financial results and forward guidances, with last night each of Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, United Health and Procter & Gamble doing exactly that.

The market's response: "it's complicated".

Or to put this in a different format: It's not you, it's me. Sorry.

If SPI futures are anything to go by, expectations should remain low for today's session on the ASX, maybe with exception of miners and energy companies, and of course, the next one to release a trading update. Issuing updates has become akin to playing Russian Roulette these days.

Witness the share price reaction for Megaport ((MP1)) yesterday.

Memo to US bond investors: can we push the 10-year to 2% in a hurry, please, so the rest of the world can get on with our lives?

Now, if only someone can get a tranquilizer in Putin's morning tea, the rest of the year should all be fine. China is not thinking about invading anything, one presumes, while its housing market needs propping up.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1841.00 + 26.60 1.47% Silver (oz) 24.15 + 0.68 2.90% Copper (lb) 4.44 + 0.04 0.94% Aluminium (lb) 1.38 + 0.01 0.72% Lead (lb) 1.07 + 0.01 0.86% Nickel (lb) 10.19 – 0.08 – 0.77% Zinc (lb) 1.63 + 0.01 0.49% West Texas Crude 86.68 + 0.79 0.92% Brent Crude 88.12 + 0.17 0.19% Iron Ore (t) 130.20 + 2.90 2.28%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AKE Allkem Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie AWC Alumina Ltd Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse BGA Bega Cheese Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CAR Carsales Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett CCX City Chic Collective Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley HVN Harvey Norman Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse IMD Imdex Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS JBH JB Hi-Fi Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans PAN Panoramic Resources Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans PAR Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans PLS Pilbara Minerals Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse RBL Redbubble Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley REA REA Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett SEK Seek Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett WES Wesfarmers Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans

