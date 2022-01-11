The Overnight Report: Weakness Persists

Daily Market Reports | 9:33 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7298.00 – 41.00 – 0.56% S&P ASX 200 7447.10 – 6.20 – 0.08% S&P500 4670.29 – 6.74 – 0.14% Nasdaq Comp 14942.83 + 6.93 0.05% DJIA 36068.87 – 162.79 – 0.45% S&P500 VIX 19.40 + 0.64 3.41% US 10-year yield 1.78 + 0.01 0.51% USD Index 95.96 + 0.22 0.23% FTSE100 7445.25 – 40.03 – 0.53% DAX30 15768.27 – 179.47 – 1.13%

Greg Peel is scheduled to return after Australia Day.

Late buying in US equities won't prevent the Australian market from opening weaker this morning, with futures indicating half a percent in losses at the index level from the get-go today.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1801.60 + 4.60 0.26% Silver (oz) 22.45 + 0.10 0.45% Copper (lb) 4.34 – 0.03 – 0.66% Aluminium (lb) 1.33 + 0.01 0.97% Lead (lb) 1.04 – 0.01 – 0.96% Nickel (lb) 9.50 + 0.06 0.66% Zinc (lb) 1.60 – 0.03 – 1.84% West Texas Crude 78.43 – 0.47 – 0.60% Brent Crude 80.98 – 0.93 – 1.14% Iron Ore (t) 125.45 – 1.85 – 1.45%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BGA Bega Cheese Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett PME Pro Medicus Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans Downgrade to Reduce from Hold Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms