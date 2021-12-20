The Monday Report – 20 December 2021

Daily Market Reports | Dec 20 2021

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7177.00 - 30.00 - 0.42% S&P ASX 200 7304.00 + 8.30 0.11% S&P500 4620.64 - 48.03 - 1.03% Nasdaq Comp 15169.68 - 10.75 - 0.07% DJIA 35365.44 - 532.20 - 1.48% S&P500 VIX 21.57 + 1.00 4.86% US 10-year yield 1.40 - 0.02 - 1.41% USD Index 96.57 + 0.55 0.57% FTSE100 7269.92 + 9.31 0.13% DAX30 15531.69 - 104.71 - 0.67%

By Greg Peel

Interest Fades

The local market ignored Wall Street on Friday and instead looked to commodity prices and local bond rates in driving the ASX200 up 55 points by early afternoon, led by materials, energy and the banks. But as the Christmas party approached, afternoon selling led to a close of up just 8.

Just as well. More weakness on Wall Street on Friday night had our futures down -30 points.

The Feds pivot to a more hawkish stance drove metal prices up on Thursday night, leading to a 1.2% gain for materials on Friday, with energy tagging along with 1.0%.

In the wake of Thursdays record jobs numbers, the Aussie yield curve steepened as the ten-year yield rose 4 points to 1.60%. The banks rose 0.8%.

The big counter on the day was technology, down -3.9%. While reflecting overnight Nasdaq weakness the fall was exacerbated by a US regulator moving in on the BNPL space. Afterpay ((APT)) fell -7.6% (this time the tail wagged the dog) and Zip Co ((Z1P)) -6.1%, while Zip also pulled out of merger talks with Sezzle ((SZL)), which fell -9.9%.

Fund managers are still trying to sort out their healthcare positions in order to fit in more CSL ((CSL)). Healthcare fell -0.9% and CSL fell -0.3% to $272, to be below the issue price.

Also helping to square out the session against banks and resources were consumer discretionary (-1.1%) and telcos (-1.2%).

For the former there are likely fears omicron is going to upset Christmas, although NSW is so far sticking to its guns despite cases jumping from zero to 2500 in just over a week. Also impacting on consumer sentiment is a clear drop-off in housing market interest, as auction clearance rates fall.

Domain Group ((DHG)) was the worst index performer on Friday in falling -8.5% and rival REA Group ((REA)) fell -2.7%, but both are technology stocks.

Volumes on the ASX will no doubt begin to thin out this week as schools break up and holidaying begins. Hence we could see some sharp volatility, particularly as Wall Street is in a rather volatile mood of late, chopping and changing from growth to value and back again.

Broking houses will also begin to wind down, leading to less research and as Friday approaches, less interest.

Make up your mind

Friday night was the quarterly quadruple witching of equity derivatives on Wall Street so if youre looking for some volatility, thatll do it. It was a very up and down session, particularly for the Dow.