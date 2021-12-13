The Monday Report – 13 December 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

By Greg Peel

Squaring Up

The ASX200 followed Wall Street’s lead on Friday in squaring up ahead of Friday night’s US CPI release. The index opened down -30 points and aside from a brief foray to down -48 mid-afternoon, closed down -30 points.

Profit-taking was apparent in healthcare (-1.8%) following a strong week for the sector.

Energy continues to follow oil prices around so it was down -1.5%. Technology follows Block (yes, another damned change of name in US tech world, formerly Square) so it was down -0.9%.

Afterpay’s ((APT)) -4.4% fall was the biggest for the index.

The negatives were less dramatic thereafter with the banks and materials both down -0.3%.

Utilities, telcos and staples all closed modestly higher which suggests a defensive bent, but property fell -0.4% and discretionary outpaced staples (+0.3%).

This had nothing to do with meme stock Redbubble’s 10.1% chart-topping gain (having fallen -8% the day before to top the opposite chart) as despite being a consumer discretionary business, it’s online only hence in the technology sector.

Standard & Poor’s in the US has now recognised that in today’s world, it’s not very informative to simply throw every online or software stock into technology and is moving to address the situation, with a rejigging of sector components in the S&P500 pending.

Iluka Resources ((ILU)) was second best performer (+7.9%) after Macquarie made significant earnings forecast upgrades and sang Iluka’s praises as it moves into rare earths to supplement its mineral sands business.

Not much need to dig deeper as despite the US inflation number again coming in “hot”, it was nothing Wall Street did not expect. The S&P hit a new all-time high and our futures were up 13 points on Saturday morning.

The devastating tornadoes that have hit the US occurred over the weekend, hence after Wall Street’s close and our futures close.

In recent years Wall Street has tended to not much react to disasters, as destruction events are always followed by a rebuilding boost that tends to offset. It can be different if, for example, major energy infrastructure is involved but as far as I know that is not the case.

The exception would be Amazon, which lost a distribution centre at a rather critical time. We’ll have to wait and see what the response is tonight.