The Monday Report – 06 December 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:15 AM

By Greg Peel

Omicronia

Following a 1.4% bounce for the S&P500 overnight, the ASX200 opened up 63 points on Friday and immediately fell back, to be down -14 at lunchtime. An afternoon rally saw the index end the day up 16.

Indecision currently reigns on the ASX, and things are not much different on Wall Street. Omicron is causing angst, for the simple reason it’s on the one hand yet another new strain that might lead to fresh lockdowns, and on the other, possibly a stronger strain with weaker powers of causing illness.

What to do? No one knows as yet, and Fridays aren’t the best days to take a punt.

The indecision is also clearly evident in sector moves, which on Friday continued on from Thursday’s mixed bag.

Financials continued their comeback (+1.0%) despite Aussie yields once again falling. The ten-year fell -7 points to 1.60%. As is the case in the US, the local yield curve is flattening, as evidenced by a one month gain of the two-year by 2 points, the five-year falling -3 points, the ten-year -20 and the fifteen-year -26.

A flattening yield curve implies tighter policy at the short end (RBA tapering) and a weaker economic growth outlook.

Energy was the best performer on 1.6%, with oil prices bouncing. Materials managed 0.5%.

Healthcare was again hit hard, down -1.7%, and staples copped -1.0%, despite the threat of toilet paper hoarding. Industrials gained 0.5%, despite the threat of lockdowns.

Other sector moves were minimal, and you know it’s an indecisive day when technology doesn’t move.

The most notable move since Friday has been the Aussie dollar, which is down a whopping -1.3% to be hanging on the brink of the sixties. This is despite no move in the US dollar index, and no major commodity price falls, leaving only that yield curve as incentive (and forex traders who love to play the Aussie short).

Also notable was an -8.61% fall on the day for TPG Telecom ((TPG)) after the CEO and founder announced he was cashing in 53m shares.

Wall Street is not helping the indecisive situation either. Thursday night saw investors rush back into cyclical trades and tech and Friday night saw them rush back out again.

Friday night’s sell-off was concentrated in tech, big and small. It appears Australian investors have finally come to realise this is a world sufficiently removed from our own market. With the S&P500 closing down -0.8% on Friday night, our futures closed up 11 points on Saturday morning.

Big Selling in Big Tech

The US non-farm payrolls report for November showed 210,000 jobs being added when 573,000 was forecast. But economists weren’t too fussed, given another report showed 1.1m jobs were added.

Say what?

The former surveys businesses and the public service and is considered far more accurate than the latter, which surveys households and is seen to have much greater margin of error. But what is not in question is the near 600,000 people, as shown in the non-farm payrolls report, who re-entered the market last month looking for work.

Notwithstanding the supposedly more accurate NFP report is constantly revised even two months later, and weak numbers have typically been revised significantly upward this year.