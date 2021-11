Technicals | Nov 30 2021

By Michael Gable

Analysis this week is on Bapcor ((BAP)).

BAP has been trading in a large range over the past year between the high $6's and about $8.50. The decline last week saw it head back to the bottom of this range.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE