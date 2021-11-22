Resource for journalists around the world on COVID-19 vaccines

PR NewsWire | Nov 22 2021

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub (https://covidvaccinehub.org/) is a dedicated global resource for journalists and fact checkers wanting access to evidence-based information on COVID-19 vaccines with material available in multiple languages.

The Hub collates information on COVID-19 vaccines from trustworthy sources, including explainers, summaries of the latest research, expert comments, and online media briefings.

The project is a combined effort, with contributions from Science Media Centres and other not-for-profit organisations in Australia, the UK, Germany, Taiwan, Africa, Canada, the US, Spain and New Zealand. A full list of contributing organisations is available on the hub.

Journalists can also use the hub to sign up to a regular alert and use the network to ask questions about vaccines in different countries or to ask for help with a story.

This collaboration was made possible through a grant from the Google News Initiative. All organisations involved are independent and are focused on helping journalists and factcheckers find accurate information and credible experts on COVID-19 vaccines.

For further information, please visit (https://covidvaccinehub.org/) or contact the Australian Science. Media Centre via email info@smc.org.au or +61 8 7120 8666.

ABOUT US: The Australian Science Media Centre is an independent, not-for-profit Centre working to enhance the media’s coverage of science, for the benefit of all. We provide the evidence and experts when science hits the headlines and administer the breaking science news portal for our region – scimex.org. The Centre is part of a global network of science media centres.

