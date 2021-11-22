FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2021

Australia | Nov 22 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALQ)) - ALS Ltd
  • ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
  • ((ELD)) - Elders
  • ((IPL)) - Incitec Pivot
  • ((NUF)) - Nufarm
  • ((PX1)) - Plexure Group
  • ((UMG)) - United Malt

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ESG Focus: Huon Salmon Litmus Test for ESG M&A

Nov 22 2021 - ESG Focus
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2021

Nov 22 2021 - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 22-11-2021

Nov 22 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Nitro Software Into Global Top Three With Acquisition

Nov 22 2021 - Australia
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-11-21

Nov 22 2021 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Consolidation Over For Lynas Rare Earths

Nov 16 2021 - Technicals
2
Mineral Resources: Focus Shifts To Lithium

Oct 27 2021 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Australia’s Nuclear Opportunity

Nov 16 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Is Now The Time To Join The Diamond Hunt?

Nov 14 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
The Wrap: BNPL, Banks, Steel & Are Energy Costs Impacting GDP?

Nov 05 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Share Market Sweet Spot

Oct 28 2021 - Rudi's View