Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Nov 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning.

By Greg Peel

Next week in the US is punctuated with the Thanksgiving holiday on the Thursday and an early close on Wall Street on the Friday. That Friday is “Black”, and the following Monday “Cyber”, but these days retailer discounting is spread across the whole week.

The sad reality is that having jumped on yet another US-based commercial opportunity, Australian retailers are now enjoying greater sales on these days than on Boxing Day, traditionally the biggest day of the year. But if they want to offer discounts before Christmas rather than after, good luck to them.

The countdown to Australia’s September quarter GDP result begins in earnest next week with the release of construction work done and private sector capex data.

US data releases will get crammed in ahead of Thanksgiving and they include home sales, durable goods, PCE inflation, consumer sentiment and the minutes of the last Fed meeting.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

Earnings results are due next week from Mesoblast ((MSB)), TechnologyOne ((TNE)), Virgin Money UK ((VUK)), Webjet ((WEB)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)).

There remains a sizeable number of AGMs still to get through next week before the season comes almost to a screaming halt in December.

