The Short Report – 18 Nov 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 11, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 tumble to 7360 from 7470 largely on a one-day sell-off sparked by a bigger than expected jump in US inflation.

But yet again, there was very little movement among stocks shorted 5% or more. With two exceptions, any red and green below is just bracket creep.

One exception is Kirkland Lake Gold ((KLA)), which jumped to 21.9% shorted from 9.3% and which we can completely ignored. The Canadian-based miner is listed in three countries, thus opening up occasional geographic arbitrage opportunities. It could well disappear off the table next week.

The other is Polynovo ((PNV)), which saw its shorts increase to 7.1% from 6.1% the week before. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

KLA 21.9

FLT 12.1

KGN 11.5

RBL 10.5