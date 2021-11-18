Hotel Kith by MetroResidences officially debuts in Sydney with Hotel Kith Darling Harbour

PR NewsWire | Nov 18 2021

Singapore’s accommodation management company, MetroResidences, launches hotel in Sydney Darling Harbour.

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – MetroResidences, a Singapore-headquartered hospitality management company, today announced the launch of Hotel Kith Darling Harbour, the newest boutique hotel to land in Sydney. This launch marks the debut of the group’s expansion in Australia.



Nestled in the heart of Sydney city, Hotel Kith Darling Harbour is the urban oasis perfect for any modern traveller.

Hotel Kith Darling Harbour offers an experience that sets itself apart from the cookie-cutter formula. Guests are provided the option to customise their stay – from selecting a preferred check-in method (online or in-person), submitting special room or amenities requests, to receiving a personalised Sydney itinerary recommendation prior to arrival. In addition, the property elevates the digital experience by offering a contactless mobile check-in. Guests will receive a secure digital key through their email, enabling them to access their room with their mobile devices.

"Hotel Kith embodies our commitment to embrace innovation and reimagine experiences. We are thrilled to bring the brand to one of the world’s most vibrant destinations," said Riley Heng, Country Manager of MetroResidences Australia. "Recognising the new age travellers’ desire for unique travels and building meaningful connections, we are conscious about creating a purposeful space set to offer endless inspirations for guests seeking an exciting city getaway."

As part of the brand’s commitment to drive sustainability, the hotel adopts eco-friendly initiatives such as replacing single-use toiletry bottles with refillable soap bottles, offering keyless entry and incorporating sensors with hotel management systems to conserve energy use in the building. Guests are also able to opt out of daily housekeeping and receive cashback in return.

The hotel is located a stone’s throw away from Darling Harbour, Sydney ICC, The Star Casino and Sydney’s CBD, making it an excellent choice of accommodation for anyone who is in town for work, fun or a bit of both. Every guest room features a blend of contemporary minimalism with soft finishes and warm wood tones. Drawing from its ethos to provide a fuss-free experience, the 60-room boutique hotel is thoughtfully designed to bring together simplicity and efficiency for its travellers.

"It is an exciting chapter for the company as we welcome this new brand into the family. Over the last six years, MetroResidences has built a strong presence in Asia and as a dynamic travel hub, Sydney is the perfect city for us to take this incredible step forward in our business," stated James Chua, Co-Founder and CEO of MetroResidences. "With the timely easing of Covid-19 restrictions in New South Wales, we very much look forward to welcoming international and domestic travellers to Hotel Kith."

About Hotel Kith (https://www.hotelkith.com/)

Hotel Kith is the first hospitality brand by MetroResidences Group. It is created for the inspiring community of new-aged travellers. "Kith" means "friends we know well" and is synonymous with our desire to redefine the hotel-stay experience through meaningful social connections with aspiring young professionals. Featuring contemporary and cozy spaces, Hotel Kith is the perfect sanctuary for the modern traveller to relax and recharge for a new day in the city.

About MetroResidences Group (https://www.metroresidences.com/)

MetroResidences Group is a technology-enabled accommodation services and management company. With a vision to redefine city-living for the modern travel community, the Group offers a variety of accommodation types, allowing every individual to find the home that best suits their needs. The company was established in 2015 and has grown its portfolio from management-operator to include third-party property agency services.

As of 2020, the brand offers more than 4000 accommodation listings including over 1000 self-contained apartments and hospitality property fully managed by the Group and 800 Residential Rental listings for long-term stay. In 2021, MetroResidences Group launched its first hospitality brand, Hotel Kith in Sydney, Australia. We are transforming the accommodation experience in Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia.

