BGC is among Australia’s Best Managed Companies

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Perth-based building and construction materials group, BGC, has been named one of ten private Australian companies recognised for their outstanding business performance in Deloitte Australia’s 2021 Best Managed Companies awards.

The Best Managed Companies (BMC) program identifies and celebrates privately-owned and managed companies across Australia that set the highest standards of business performance and shines a light on the power of private business as a key driver of Australia’s economy.

The program’s judges challenged and evaluated the strengths of the applicants across four key pillars: strategy; culture and commitment; capabilities and innovation; and governance and financials.

Amid the turbulence of the past 12-months in the building and construction industry, BGC has maintained an enviable market position in WA, a robust resource pool, core talents and capabilities in its people, and a safe and high performing organisation. BGC has strengthened its core business through acquisition and capital investment while executing large divestments of non-core assets.

On being named among Australia’s Best Managed Companies BGC Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Cooper, said: "Our portfolio of vertically integrated businesses, and more than 60 years of ambition have given rise to an organic culture of innovation and an organisation focused on continuous improvement. We have a clear plan for the future and an engaged workforce and are pleased that this has been acknowledged by Deloittes Best Managed Companies program.



BGC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Cooper

Natalie Faull, Deloitte Private partner and Best Managed Companies program national leader, said: "Our Best Managed Companies program is about celebrating the passion, focus, dynamism and growth that Australia’s best private companies are renowned for. This year, the program has really demonstrated just how well our best managed private businesses, and that includes BGC, have refined their already well-developed strategies in response to the pandemic. They’ve certainly been tested by the COVID environment, but they’ve also stood up to the challenges, and are navigating the future with confidence."

Deloitte Private Managing Partner, Andrew Culley, said: "The past 12-months have been incredibly challenging for the Australian economy, with significant and sustained disruption. But we have seen private businesses demonstrate resilience, agility and decisiveness as they have navigated the turbulence. We have seen these attributes in our Best Managed Company winners that have also demonstrated a meaningful commitment to their people and purpose, and a focus on clear goals and sustained success."

BGC is a vertically integrated construction materials, residential and commercial construction company primarily operating in Perth Western Australia with satellite activities across Australia and New Zealand. Since incorporation, BGC has driven continuous improvement in core business activities while strategically consolidating operations, divesting surplus assets and non-core company units.

Companies are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors, in addition to special guest judges.

Best Managed Companies was established in Canada in 1993, and has since launched in over 35 countries. The program uses Deloitte global insights and global best practices – generated from nearly 30 years working with private companies – to identify and celebrate privately owned and managed companies across Australia that set the highest standards of business performance. It also shines a light on the power of private business as a key driver of Australia’s economy.

Over a 12-month period, winners receive coaching from leading business advisors, networking opportunities via invitations to exclusive events including premium sponsor events, and key branding and promotional opportunities. For more: www.bestmanagedcompanies.com.au

Due to COVID restrictions, the 2021 winners will be celebrated at a gala event in March 2022.

