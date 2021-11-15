The Monday Report – 15 November 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:23 AM

By Greg Peel

Material Gains

News that Evergrande had again managed to find enough money down the couch to make another bond interest payment spurred on buying in mining stocks on Friday, with four of the top five index winners all miners rising 4-5%.

The odd one out is Orica ((ORI)) which rose 4.5% having reported earnings on Thursday, albeit Orica makes explosives for miners.

Even the big iron ore miners saw gains on the day – Rio Tinto ((RIO)) up 3.4% -- despite the iron ore price ultimately falling close to -5%.

The materials sector posted a standout 2.3% gain with support from energy, up 1.4%.

From a stock market point of view, resources are a hedge against the impacts of inflation as they are a cause, and on Friday Aussie bond yields suddenly shot back up again to the levels reached last week when the market was challenging the RBA on inflation. The two-year yield rose 11 basis points to 0.68% and the ten-year jumped 8 points to 1.80%.

This is positive for the banks, which rose 0.9% to ensure the two biggest sectors by market cap were responsible for most of the 0.8% ASX200 gain.

Only one sector closed in the red – healthcare fell -0.1% -- while gains elsewhere were more modest. Rising yields did not impact on staples (+0.8%), telcos (+0.8%), industrials (+0.3%), utilities (+0.3%) or property (+0.2%).

Technology was up 1.8%, although the sector continues to be led around by Square. Presumably Afterpay ((APT)) will be dropped out of the ASX indices at the December rebalance.

All of Friday’s gains were made in the morning ahead of a peak of up 84 at lunchtime before a bit of Friday drift-off to the close on that additional bottle of red.

Wall Street once again charged ahead on Friday night to be close to recovering losses from last week’s inflation scare, but our futures were cautious on Saturday morning (down -3 points) ahead of today’s data releases from China.

Materially, we note 1% gains for copper and nickel on Friday night but gold steady, iron ore down and the oils down -0.5%.