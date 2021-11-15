School Of Rock Bella Vista Is Ready To Rock N’ Roll

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Bella Vista grand opening to include guitar smashing, live music, and more

BELLA VISTA, New South Wales, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Bella Vista, New South Wales. The event will take place at B46/24-32 Lexington Drive Bella Vista, NSW., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. AEDT on Saturday, Nov. 20. Along with a ceremonial guitar smashing (School of Rock’s version of a ribbon-cutting), the event will offer live music and more.

School of Rock Bella Vista is owned by Ken Martin. Ken began playing the guitar at the age of six and has been playing in bands since the early 90s, including Katalyst, Mystic River, and Hax. He saw an opportunity to bring the School of Rock program to Australia after visiting a School of Rock location in Chicago. Ken opened School of Rock Macarthur in 2014 after realizing that Aussie kids needed a School of Rock to help them become more involved in music and provide them with opportunities to play together and form bands.

"School of Rock connects music students to the industry by providing incredible opportunities to perform with legends, tour, and live the life of a professional musician," said Ken Martin. "I am excited to connect Australian students with School of Rock students from the United States through the OnTour Program. One of our Campbelltown students even received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

"There is a lot of heart and soul that goes into School of Rock," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Ken is someone who embodies this spirit. His passion about music as a gigging musician informs and inspires his effort. I look forward to watching his students thrive through music education and live performances."

For more information on School of Rock Bella Vista, visit https://locations.schoolofrock.com/bellavista/our-school

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to almost 46,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise’s Awards Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review’s 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

