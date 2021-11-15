Aussie vegan skincare brand Fether launches epic Cyber Sale

PR NewsWire | 8:05 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Fether , a newcomer to the Australian skincare scene, has launched its first ever Cyber sale, offering 30-50% off all products across the entire site from 15-30 November, just in time to stock up for Christmas.



A selection of Fether’s vegan skincare products, made from powerful botanical ingredients grown on the Gold Coast hinterland.

Fether – an all-natural, vegan skincare range – has had an enormous impact on the natural beauty industry since its launch in 2020, and has developed a cult-like following of Australian consumers who are seeking ethical and cruelty-free skincare options. Made with powerful botanical ingredients grown on the Gold Coast hinterland, Fether’s range of products is produced in small batches to ensure optimum quality, with all manufacturing and packaging done in Australia using ethical and responsible production processes.

Already a favourite with influencers, including high profile Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow , Fether’s all-natural range is making waves in the Australian beauty space thanks to its innovative use of plant-based ingredients, on-trend packaging and ethical focus. Products are also backed by real science, formulated by a team of qualified cosmetic chemists.

With over 500 verified 5 star reviews, Fether looks set to become one of Australia’s favourite brands.

Some of the incredible Fether bargains up for grabs:

Anti-Ageing Ultimate Set – 50% off – SALE PRICE $111.50

This best selling set includes Gentle Gel Cleanser to cleanse and deeply hydrate the skin, Anti-Ageing Collagen Serum, to instantly plump and firm the skin, Anti-Ageing Eye Cream, an intensive, smoothing eye cream, Anti-Ageing Vitamin E Oil, which reduces wrinkles and nourishes skin, and an Anti-Ageing Night Cream which provides overnight hydration.

Anti-Ageing Collagen Serum – 30% off – SALE PRICE $41.30

Fether’s Anti-Ageing Collagen Serum tightens skin instantly, with a noticeable improvement in skin texture within days. It combines powerful anti-ageing plant-based collagen to help repair and strengthen the skin, Vitamin C to brighten skin texture and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and plump skin tissue.

Pink Clay Mask – 50% off – SALE PRICE $20

This powerful mask detoxifies skin, refines pores, prevents blemishes and helps to calm skin in just 10 minutes. The Australian pink clay works to remove toxins and pollutants while gently exfoliating the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and fresh.

For details head to www.fether.com.au . Sale ends 30 November 2021.

Feather accepts PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, G Pay, Amex and Afterpay.

