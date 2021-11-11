The Short Report – 11 Nov 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:49 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 4, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 dropped early on Westpac’s ((WBC)) result and another plunge in the iron ore price, but the market rebounded back later in the week as buying resumed.

Despite the volatility there was very little movement among stocks shorted 5% or more last week, with the red and green below reflecting little more than bracket creep. No change exceeded one percentage point.

All we might note is that shorters are still stoically betting against the travel agents, which this week saw but a brief pop on the opening of the international border.

With Afterpay ((AFT)) effectively out of play, Zip Co ((Z1P)) is left to wave the flag for the BNPL non-believers. Seemingly Afterpay’s takeover in an increasingly growing and consolidating BNPL market is not a deterrent.

There’s also been some movement in the mid-cap oil & gas space, with Cooper Energy ((COE)) ticking up into the 8% bracket and Beach Energy ((BPT)) reappearing after a hiatus at the bottom end of the table.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     12.0
KGN   10.9
RBL    10.2

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 11, 2021

1:27 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Positive Trends Should Galvanise Sims

12:58 PM - Australia
3
The Short Report – 11 Nov 2021

11:49 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Business Recovery Augurs Well For NAB

10:49 AM - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: Three Risks Into Year-End

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: BHP, Codan, Macquarie, Santos And QBE

Oct 14 2021 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: Adairs, Gentrack, ReadyTech, Macquarie, Qantas And Nufarm

Oct 21 2021 - Rudi's View
3
Has The Market Over-Reacted To Pendal Group?

Oct 18 2021 - Australia
4
Irish Uncertainty Continues For EML Payments

Oct 12 2021 - Australia
5
Mineral Resources: Focus Shifts To Lithium

Oct 27 2021 - Australia
6
The Wrap: BNPL, Banks, Steel & Are Energy Costs Impacting GDP?

Nov 05 2021 - Weekly Reports