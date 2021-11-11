The Short Report – 11 Nov 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:49 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 4, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 dropped early on Westpac’s ((WBC)) result and another plunge in the iron ore price, but the market rebounded back later in the week as buying resumed.

Despite the volatility there was very little movement among stocks shorted 5% or more last week, with the red and green below reflecting little more than bracket creep. No change exceeded one percentage point.

All we might note is that shorters are still stoically betting against the travel agents, which this week saw but a brief pop on the opening of the international border.

With Afterpay ((AFT)) effectively out of play, Zip Co ((Z1P)) is left to wave the flag for the BNPL non-believers. Seemingly Afterpay’s takeover in an increasingly growing and consolidating BNPL market is not a deterrent.

There’s also been some movement in the mid-cap oil & gas space, with Cooper Energy ((COE)) ticking up into the 8% bracket and Beach Energy ((BPT)) reappearing after a hiatus at the bottom end of the table.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 12.0

KGN 10.9

RBL 10.2