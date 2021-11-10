The Luxury Collection Announces Australian Debut with the Opening of The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart on 9 December 2021

PR NewsWire | 1:00 PM

HOBART, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces the Australian debut of The Luxury Collection brand with the upcoming opening of The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart on 9 December 2021. The opening will invite travelers and explorers to Hobart on a transformative experience inspired by the unique local culture of Australia’s island state. Situated in the historic centre of Hobart, The Tasman will be located on Salamanca Place with an elegant fronting on Murray Street, just steps from the famous Salamanca Markets, St David’s Park and the vibrant waterfront of Sullivan’s Cove. The highly anticipated arrival of the hotel promises to bring the rich local character of the city to life, linking the city’s pioneering past to the captivating contemporary culture.



Façade rendering of The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart

"The upcoming opening of a Luxury Collection property here in Hobart will signal the importance of Tasmania as a global destination for luxury travelers and shows the confidence of Marriot International in the continued growth of the luxury travel market across the Australia and New Zealand region," said Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific at Marriott International.

Offering a unique architectural experience that blends the site’s historical legacy with a striking modern vision, guests of The Tasman will have a rare opportunity to experience three distinct eras of design within the 152-room hotel brought together by award-winning Australian architects FJMT and interiors by Joseph Pang Design. The ensemble of buildings that make up The Tasman includes the original 1840s Heritage Building, the Art Deco Building dating back to the 1940s, and the contemporary, glass ensconced Pavilion Building.

The guest rooms and suites are designed to showcase the rich architectural narrative of the property and feature details that reflect each period of design in a seamless, layered experience. From carefully restored heritage details such as convict-hewn sandstone walls and heritage gas fireplaces, to native Tasmanian Sassafras timber design details, each of the guest rooms and suites integrate Hobart’s culture while overlooking panoramic city views.

The hotel will have three distinct dining concepts, including signature restaurant, Peppina, created by renowned Tasmanian Chef Massimo Mele. Cocktail bar and spirits library, Mary Mary, will offer an old-world bar experience reimagined for modern times. Deco Lounge offers a refined space to relish the signature High Tea experience in a residential setting that spills out onto a terrace overlooking Parliament Square.

Guests will be emboldened to discover the epicurean experiences Tasmania has to offer, unearthing the stories behind its celebrated produce and exploring the unchartered wilderness of the island beyond. A Clefs d’Or concierge will showcase exclusive producer visits on the island, with epicurean moments to be experienced within the hotel, including apple brandy tasting, house aged in freshly coopered barrels made-to-order, hosted within the captivating historic spaces to be discovered at The Tasman.

"The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations, it is wonderful to introduce the brand to Australia and put the rest of the world on notice to the charms of Hobart and our most Southern State. We look forward to bringing the unique Tasmanian character to life for our guests and hope to leave them with an expanded perspective that will last beyond their visit," said Stephen Morahan, General Manager, The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart. "Our blend of personalised, genuine and anticipatory service will mark the charming, yet refined experience of a stay at The Tasman."

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination’s indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe’s most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world’s finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world’s finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The RitzCarlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

