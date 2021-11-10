Marina Bay Sands welcomes Australian visitors with exclusive destination packages

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

Integrated resort extends renewed hospitality amidst enhanced measures for safe travel resumption

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Marina Bay Sands is set to welcome Australian visitors back to its iconic property as part of Singapore’s extended Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme. The quarantine-free travel arrangement between the two countries signifies an important step forward to establish confidence in the gradual resumption of international leisure travel amidst the ongoing pandemic.



Marina Bay Sands, Singapore’s iconic tourism destination, offers a renewed hospitality experience for Australian visitors

The integrated resort has tailored two destination packages for Australian visitors, as it continues to deliver compelling experiences across its attractions, dining, and entertainment alongside enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

Paul Town, Chief Operating Officer, Marina Bay Sands, said, "As one of Singapore’s leading tourism icons, we are excited to welcome visitors from Australia back to experience what the city has to offer. Pre-Covid times, Australia was one of the top five source markets for both Singapore and Marina Bay Sands. The establishment of the VTL with Australia is an important moment and allows for some form of normalcy to return, in a controlled manner. Over the last 20 months, Marina Bay Sands has been reinvesting heavily in our property to welcome back international travellers. We are confident that Marina Bay Sands’ impressive line-up of offerings will provide a renewed hospitality experience for our guests, underscored by our commitment to provide a safe and clean environment."

Ensuring a safe experience for guests



(L-R): An autonomous cleaner deployed to clean the hotel lobby; staff using the latest electrostatic spray technology to disinfect air and surfaces in rooms; safety management measures in place at Sands SkyPark Infinity Pool

As an SG Clean certified and Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label accredited venue, Marina Bay Sands has implemented protocols above and beyond mandatory regulations to safeguard the well-being of its guests.

From deep-cleaning in the hotel rooms using the latest electrostatic spray technology (Lufter EA-X3 misting machine) and increasing the frequency of public area sanitisation, to implementing a first-in-industry staggered hotel check-in system via SMS and limiting crowds in its infinity pool through a timeslot system, the integrated resort has optimised its processes to thrive in the new era of hospitality.

For more information on Marina Bay Sands’ property-wide safe and clean measures, visit marinabaysands.com/company-information/sands-clean-and-safe.

Experience the best of Marina Bay Sands with the ‘Book Direct and Save’ and ‘Reimagine’ packages



Enjoy a myriad of tailored experiences at Marina Bay Sands with every night’s stay (from L-R): Deluxe Room; FUTURE WORLD: Where Art Meets Science exhibition; international spread at RISE Restaurant

Visitors from Australia can choose from two hotel offers and enjoy a suite of perks across the integrated resort. Priced from S$399++ a night, the ongoing ‘Book Direct and Save‘ package guarantees savings of S$20 per night when guests book directly with Marina Bay Sands. Guests are also given the flexibility to cancel their stay up to two days before their stay date at no additional cost.

For a more comprehensive getaway, opt for the ‘Marina Bay Sands Reimagine‘ package. Priced from S$469++ per night (minimum two-night stay) and available for booking from now till 28 February 2022, the package offers five unique complimentary experiences for every night of stay – such as all-access passes to ArtScience Museum and weekday lunch at RISE Restaurant.

Guests who sign up for a complimentary Sands Rewards Lifestyle membership can also enjoy more privileges during their stay at Marina Bay Sands, such as 20 per cent off total bill at the hotel’s signature RISE Restaurant. Additionally, guests who book the "Marina Bay Sands Reimagine" package will receive complimentary Sands Rewards Dollars[1] on every night of their stay, and enjoy a membership price for their COVID-19 swab and serology tests[2] at KBL Healthcare located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. First-time sign-ups will also enjoy an instant upgrade to ‘Prestige’ status[3], the middle membership tier of the loyalty programme, which entitles members to complimentary tickets to key attractions such as the Digital Light Canvas and Sampan Rides as well as earnings[4] on hotel stays, dining, shopping and more.

Refreshed retail, dining & leisure offerings await at Marina Bay Sands

The launch of the VTL scheme is timely as the integrated resort ramps up business momentum across its various leisure and entertainment segments. From new-to-market luxury brands unveiling at The Shoppes to refreshed dining concepts, Marina Bay Sands is set to extend the best-in-class experiences to Australian visitors under one roof.



Asia’s luxury retail destination expands collection of new to-market brands and flagship concepts

Since June 2020, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands has welcomed over 20 brand-new retailers and flagship stores, including the world’s first Apple store to sit on water, American luxury menswear brand Thom Browne, Swiss timepiece manufacturer Bovet Fleurier and French luxury home-wear and silver-wear brand Christofle.

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands will be further expanding its home and living category as part of the mall’s plans to satisfy a growing appetite for luxurious living. Making its Asian debut with its first standalone store is Florentine luxury brand Pineider 1774, known for its fine stationery, writing and leather goods. Italian luxury linen and lifestyle brand Frette has also launched its first standalone store in Singapore, showcasing a collection of masterfully crafted linens, home accessories and loungewear. Upcoming brands unveiling in the coming months include London-inspired luxury bespoke home and lifestyle brand Silky Miracle in end-2021 and ultra-luxe Swedish mattress brand Hastens in early-2022.

As Singapore’s largest luxury mall, The Shoppes also celebrates the reopening of Philipp Plein, Bvlgari and Gucci‘s duplexes, bringing the mall’s total number of luxury duplexes to 19. Philipp Plein’s flagship store is its largest store in the region, and features an edgy and glamourous aesthetic, with signature oversized centrepiece chandeliers, mirrored chrome-finish shelving units, contrast marble flooring and chic midnight-black wall panels. Inspired by the Mediterranean origins and Roman traditions, Bvlgari’s newly renovated duplex is infused with modern and vibrant touches that creates a journey through 2700 years of Roman history. Ancient marbles and stones typical of Roman buildings are used in the design and express a classic geometry open to modern interpretation, in a continuous interplay between innovation and tradition. Gucci’s newly refreshed flagship store, which sees the combination of traditional and modern, industrial and romantic, effortlessly complements its wide selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewellery, and accessories, as well as Gucci Décor and the recently launched Gucci Lifestyle category.

Food lovers will delight in a line-up of new dining concepts at Marina Bay Sands. In March this year, acclaimed two-Michelin starred restaurant Waku Ghin re-opened its doors to offer the brilliance of Japanese-born Australian culinary maestro Chef Tetsuya Wakuda over a widened repertoire that spans contemporary bar experiences, private dining and its signature Chef’s Table.

Come early 2022, Wakuda Singapore will also make its debut at the integrated resort. The brainchild of Chef Tetsuya and restaurateur John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, the restaurant is a vibrant, artful collision of time and culture, capturing the tension between traditional and modern Japan in a bold and thoughtful way through cuisine, design and art. It will be the second restaurant by Chef Tetsuya at Marina Bay Sands.

Roberta’s Pizza, New York’s swanky pizzeria known for its wood oven cooked signature pizzas, will be making its first foray outside of the United States with its new outlet at The Shoppes in early 2022.

For a full list of Marina Bay Sands’ signature restaurants, visit this website.



ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands launched new exhibitions in 2021

ArtScience Museum, an iconic cultural landmark in Singapore, launched a new permanent virtual reality (VR) gallery in early July. Equipped with state-of-the-art VR headsets and controllers, the VR Gallery invites visitors to encounter unique immersive experiences from some of the world’s most renowned artists, museums and film festivals. Headlining the launch of the VR Gallery is a programme called Hyperrealities. It brings visitors on an exhilarating journey into the brilliant minds of three artists, Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramovic and Anish Kapoor, who have consistently pushed the boundaries of contemporary art practice. The works of these three artists, available till 24 November, explore topics such as nature, climate change and the human body in their first forays into virtual reality.

From 25 November, visitors can catch Beyond Earth, a new all-encompassing season of space-themed VR artworks and films that examine the mythology and science of space travel. These include Spacewalkers, a soaring exploration of life beyond Earth in two stunning VR artworks presented at the Museum’s VR Gallery, and a series of animated classics and critically acclaimed blockbusters. For more information on Beyond Earth, please visit https://www.marinabaysands.com/museum/events/special-event-beyond-earth.html.

Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed overcame the challenges of the pandemic and made its global premiere at ArtScience Museum in June 2021, showcasing videogame creativity in six new installations that reshape how games can be experienced in virtual and physical realms. Co-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, in collaboration with the Barbican in London, Virtual Realms is a co-production with ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum. The exhibition will be at ArtScience Museum till 9 January 2022, and will make Australia its second home when it embarks on a global tour.

Tech innovations at Sands Expo and Convention Centre

Marina Bay Sands launched the industry-first, state-of-the-art Hybrid Broadcast Studios last year. Widely regarded as a game changer, the Hybrid Broadcast Studios harness technologies like hologram and mixed reality, providing the business events industry an effective alternative that countered the impact caused by travel restrictions and border closures. They have also enabled event organisers to drive their content to a wider online audience.

Hot on the heels of the Hybrid Broadcast Studios was the launch of the new Virtual Meeting Place earlier this October. This is a fully customisable experiential platform that allows event organisers to replicate real-life environments in virtual settings. As the first MICE venue to launch the Virtual Meeting Place, Sands Expo and Convention Centre is offering an integrated solution to event organisers to drive a singular integrated customer journey for their communities.

[1] Included in every night of stay – $20 Reward Dollars for the first two nights of stay and $50 Reward Dollars for every subsequent night(s) onwards. Guest must be a Sands Rewards Club member. Not applicable to Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, foreigners working and/or residing in Singapore. [2] The membership price for COVID-19 swab and serology tests at KBL Healthcare is S$180 (usual price S$205). [3] Valid only for guests who booked the "Marina Bay Sands Reimagine" package. [4] Prestige tier Sands Rewards Lifestyle members can enjoy up to 15% preferential discounts on the hotel’s Flexible Rate, up to 10% earnings when they dine and shop at Marina Bay Sands. For more information on member privileges, please visit here.

