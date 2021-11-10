Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 10, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:04 AM

PWR PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $3.37

Jarden rates ((PWR)) as Buy (1) -

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings September-quarter performance outpaced Jarden's forecasts thanks to a strong performance from Queensland.

Management guides to an increase in FY22 first-half profit of 14% to 21% above prospectus estimates, assuming no more lockdowns or supply-chain disruption.

The broker expects strengthening demand in the face of supply constraints will likely drive further EPS upgrades and raises its FY22 EPS forecasts 10%, which is above updated guidance.

Target price rises to $4.38 from $4.32. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2021.

Target price is $4.38 Current Price is $3.37 Difference: $1.01

If PWR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.90 cents and EPS of 25.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.37.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 25.10 cents and EPS of 26.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.91.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((PWR)) as Buy (1) -

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' September-quarter trading update pleased Moelis, management upgrading first-half guidance to 14% to 21% above prospectus forecasts (including AASB16 accounting changes).

The broker says guidance implies 18% to 25% growth on the previous corresponding period - not too shabby given NSW was in lockdown for the entire quarter.

The company witnessed some supply constraints but margins strengthened and, provided lockdowns end and no nasty supply-chain disruptions occur, management guides to a strong second half. Management has also announced M&A aspirations, and the broker notes the balance sheet is sufficient and the company is securing a $98m leveraged loan.

Buy rating retained. Target price is $4.75.

This report was published on October 26, 2021.

Target price is $4.75 Current Price is $3.37 Difference: $1.38

If PWR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 17.60 cents and EPS of 29.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.20 cents and EPS of 25.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.32.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $4.56

Jarden rates ((SLA)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Jarden initiates on Silk Laser Australia, the second largest corporate owned clinic network in Australia following the recent acquisition of Australian Skin Clinics. Despite 45% of clinics not currently operational due to covid restrictions, clinic rollout is expected to drive growth.

The broker expects a targeted 10 Australian and 4 New Zealand clinic openings each year for five years, alongside cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, will drive a 23% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over said five years.

Strong demand is expected when clinics reopen, with Jarden estimating 9% like-for-like growth in the second half of FY22. Additionally, the broker notes the acquisition of Australian Skin Clinics is expected to boost earnings per share by more than 20%.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $6.32.

This report was published on October 28, 2021.

Target price is $6.32 Current Price is $4.56 Difference: $1.76

If SLA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.04.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.46.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TOY TOYS 'R' US ANZ LIMITED

Retailing - Overnight Price: $0.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TOY)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord genuity sees a highly prospective growth avenue following Toys''R''Us ANZ's announcement it will run the digital and physical retail commerce for Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us in the UK.

Before even including the babies industry, the analyst estimates a 1% market share in the UK toy market equates to $60m in revenue and $15m in gross profit. Management expects to launch online sales to UK consumers over the “next several months”.

Canaccord Genuity retains its Buy rating and increases its target price to $0.25 from $0.20.

This report was published on October 28, 2021.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.07

If TOY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 180.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

UBI UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.77

Petra Capital rates ((UBI)) as Buy (1) -

Universal Biosensors' recent updates show Sentia (a medical-grade diagnostics device for winemakers) sales surpassed $1m, in line with guidance.

Recent distribution agreements boost the broker's confidence that its medium-term earnings forecasts will be easily met.

Petra expects the company will experience strong, sustained profit increases for several years, thanks to revenue growth combined with operating leverage.

Buy rating and $1.20 target price retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2021.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.77 Difference: $0.43

If UBI meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.81.

Forecast for FY22:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.81.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VHT VOLPARA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.17

Bell Potter rates ((VHT)) as Buy (1) -

Volpara Health Technology's September-quarter trading update met Bell Potter's expectations, thanks to strong organic annual recurring revenues and cash receipts. Net cash burn for the quarter was -NZ$3.1m, leaving NZ$25m to hand.

The company signed the largest single deal in its history and its US customer-base revenue profile suggest plenty of room to expand, says the broker.

The broker downgrades FY22 and FY23 revenue forecasts -7% and -12% to reflect a likely revenue reduction on new contract wins, albeit in line with guidance.

Buy rating and $1.60 target price retained.

This report was published on October 26, 2021.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.17 Difference: $0.43

If VHT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.93.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.72.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

YOJ YOJEE LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.18

Euroz Hartleys rates ((YOJ)) as Speculative Buy (2) -

Euroz Hartleys notes the September quarter was a difficult one for Yojee given covid restrictions impacting on usual activities, and the company reported revenue was down -7% and cash receipts were down -8% for the quarter.

Despite the difficult metrics for the quarter, the broker notes the company did record enterprise client addition growth, and launched Yojee Labs.

It is the broker's view that the larger market opportunity remains a larger part of Yojee's story than a difficult quarter, and looks to the company's continued growth and expansion into Europe.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $0.50 are retained.

This report was published on October 27, 2021.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.32

If YOJ meets the Euroz Hartleys target it will return approximately 178% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

