IAG Fails The Weather Test, But All Is Not Lost

Australia | 1:48 PM

A spate of natural perils claims early in the season has meant a downgrade to guidance for Insurance Australia Group. Is existing reinsurance cover sufficient?

-Guidance does not account for benefits of write-backs or motoring infrequency

-Yet existing reinsurance cover unlikely to be sufficient

-Insurance Australia Group stock seen trading at an attractive discount



By Eva Brocklehurst

Severe weather events before the peak natural perils season gets underway have caused Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) to downgrade its guidance. The first four months of FY22 have exceeded the insurer's perils assumptions by -$280m.

As a result, brokers envisage downside risk to earnings, given the limited reinsurance cover remaining if perils remain elevated. Weather models for the Australian summer signal a La Nina event which is typically associated with wetter conditions and the risk of flood and storms.

October 2021 has turned out to be the worst October for the company in over a decade with total natural perils costs estimated at -$330m. The forecast for FY22 natural perils claims has increased to -$1.05bn and the insurance margin guidance range has been lowered to 10-12% from 13.5-15.5%.

This does not take into account motoring infrequency benefits or business interruption provision write-backs, stemming from the pandemic, and Ord Minnett suspects guidance could end up being too conservative as it does not take into account reinsurance recoveries.

Jarden agrees the guidance is not factoring in much benefit from greater reinsurance protection, calculating the remaining $510m in the allowance would cover three more maximum event losses in addition to $80m worth of mid-sized events.

Macquarie calculates around a $400m will be gained in the unwinding of business interruption provisions in the second half, although this will have an impact through corporate expenses rather than margin.

In addition, the benefits from lower motor frequency savings will fade as the economy re-opens, UBS asserts, remaining cautious about the potential for regulatory fines from the recent business interruption test case that could limit options for capital.