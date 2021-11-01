The Monday Report – 01 November 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:20 AM

By Greg Peel

RBA MIA

The futures had said up 18 points on Friday morning and indeed the ASX200 was up 17 points at the open, for a couple of minutes, and then it was Goodnight Irene.

Initial selling could possibly be attributed to three factors: -4% aftermarket falls for Apple and Amazon flagged a possible weak session for the S&P500 on Friday night, not that there’s any read-through to our market from those two stocks; it was the last day of a solid month, so profit-taking was on the cards; and bond yields were on the rise again.

The selling really kicked off with the release of June quarter PPI data. Wholesale inflation rose by 1.1% in the quarter when 0.3% was expected. The annual rate rose to 2.9% -- the fastest rate in a decade.

Driving inflation were rising wages and material costs in engineering construction, with major state infrastructure projects underway, rising wages and costs in housing construction, amidst strong housing demand, and rising oil refining costs, with oil prices having run hard in the quarter.

The bond market had already been testing the RBA’s resolve to continue to hold short-end rates down with bond purchases, but on Thursday, post Wednesday’s CPI numbers, there was no sign. On Friday, the bond sellers went again, and there was still no sign of the RBA.

The Aussie two-year rate, which is meant to be capped at 0.10%, jumped another 20 basis points to 0.68%. The five-year rose 11bps to 1.57% and the ten-year rose 20bps to 2.04%. The last time the ten-year was above 2% was March 2019.

In the stock market, selling was very uniform across sectors, with the one exception. Healthcare only fell -0.1% because ResMed ((RMD)) rallied 4.2% on its quarterly result.

It was a gimme that yield-paying sectors would suffer on higher yields, and indeed staples fell -1.3%, telcos -1.9%, utilities -1.3% and property a full -2.6%, with UR Westfield ((URW)) the worst index performer on the day in falling -6.2%.