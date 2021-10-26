eToro strengthens crypto offering in Australia, introduces crypto staking and adds 15 new cryptos

PR NewsWire | Oct 26 2021

Australian users now have access to 36 cryptos – users own the underlying asset

From 1st November, Australian users will be able to earn staking rewards

Ability to move cryptos from the eToro platform to the eToro wallet is coming soon

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global multi-asset investment platform eToro today announced that it has strengthened its crypto offerings for Australian customers, adding more than 15 new cryptoassets to the platform. Australian users will also now be able to earn staking rewards.

With 36 cryptoassets now available on the platform, Australian investors have even more opportunities to diversify their portfolios. The 15 new cryptos available to Australian users are: Solana (SOL), Cosmos (ATOM), The Graph (GRT), Curve (CRV), 1inch (1INCH), Maker (MKR), Enjin (ENJ), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Filecoin (FIL), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), yearn.finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA) and Polkadot (DOT).

Australian users opening cryptoasset positions on eToro can now purchase the underlying asset.

From November 1, Australian users will also be able to earn monthly staking rewards and enjoy simple, secure and hassle-free growth on their Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) investments, through eToro’s dedicated staking service. Assets staked on behalf of users are real cryptoassets (not CFDs) and the underlying asset remains the property of the eToro user.

eToro will shortly enable coin transfer from the eToro platform to the eToro Wallet. Further details of this product enhancement will be shared in the coming weeks.

eToro’s Australian Managing Director, Robert Francis said: "eToro has been a pioneer in the crypto markets and we are excited to observe more Australians dipping their toes into this emerging asset class.

"The crypto ecosystem is expanding with the emergence of new altcoins and as a result we are seeing Australian investors looking at crypto beyond a store of value, instead using it as a way to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets like stocks, in order to hedge against risks such as inflation.

"As we continue to strengthen our crypto offering Down Under, we urge investors to keep in mind that crypto is a highly volatile asset class. Investors should remember the basic tenets of investing: diversify, understand what you are investing in and never invest more than you can afford to lose," concluded Robert Francis.

With over 23 million registered users globally, eToro allows customers to easily buy, hold and sell a range of different financial assets, including crypto.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 23 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer:

Crypto assets are unregulated & highly speculative. No consumer protection. Capital at risk. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 complete years and may not suffice as basis for investment decision.

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

This communication is general information and education purposes only and should not be taken as financial product advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial product. It has been prepared without taking your objectives, financial situation or needs into account. Any references to past performance and future indications are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

