Club Wyndham South Pacific Launches Travel Channel On YouTube

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Club Wyndham South Pacific has launched its travel channel Club Wyndham TV on YouTube, which features a wide variety of videos providing travel inspiration and tips.



From top things to do in Wanaka, New Zealand to road trip ideas in Tasmania and most Instagrammable locations across the South Pacific, the channel offers its subscribers and viewers new content every week to help them plan trips and enjoy their holidays to the fullest.

"We are excited to share holiday inspiration with both our club members and interested travelers. Our resorts are in some of the world’s most scenic locations, and we are delighted to provide tips on exciting spots and activities in those holiday destinations," said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director International Operations, Wyndham Destinations.

The channel also features natural wonders to explore, family-friendly activities, bucket list adventures, recipes shared by resort chefs, holiday cocktail ideas, plus videos showcasing Club Wyndham South Pacific resorts.

Club Wyndham South Pacific has an exclusive travel channel for its club members accessed via Lifestyle by Wyndham. With the presence of its YouTube counterpart, now everyone can access Club Wyndham South Pacific’s curated video playlists.

"This initiative first began during last year’s lockdowns to provide our club members with home entertainment and assist them with planning domestic holidays. We are thrilled to now share our extensive collection of travel videos with YouTube viewers and subscribers," said Mr Robinson.

Visit youtube.com/ClubWyndhamTV to subscribe and click the notification bell to receive updates on new videos.

Club Wyndham South Pacific, a vacation ownership brand of Wyndham Destinations, is a credits-based program that offers members access to 52 resorts Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bali, Thailand, Hawaii, Japan, Germany, France and Italy. The club’s resorts are located in iconic holiday destinations to meet the needs of any family, couple or group of travellers. Members have access to a range of accommodation options from intimate studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites.

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Limited, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia and Innovative Holiday Club by Club Wyndham.

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a development partner of choice. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of approx. 75 hotels and resorts across the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Hawaii and Europe, the company’s managed portfolio includes resorts branded under the globally renowned Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.

ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM SOUTH PACIFIC

Club Wyndham South Pacific is a vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to more than 52 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort apartments featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it.

