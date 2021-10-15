AmerYcan Roadships(TM) Steams Forward on Addressing Shipping and Logistics Challenges

PR NewsWire | 8:32 AM

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AmerYcan Roadships, Inc. in conjunction with Allstate Transport Acquisitions Pty Ltd is in advanced planningto acquire and place into service a combination Ro-Ro Container Ship as an Australian Intermodal Coastal Ship service in early 2022.

Creating a Blue Water Highway with Blue Water Warehousing capabilities on identified trade routes has become a priority after consultation and collaboration with current transport operators and freight forwarders in Australia.

"The acquisition and commissioning of the identified RO RO Container Ship should underpin and secure a cornerstone base for AmerYcan Roadships. The current challenges facing logistics operators globally has created opportunity and we need to be on the front foot to capture those opportunities. We have a full slate of planned work ahead of us from developing the Wombat ship unloader, building our patented Nestable trailers and building the proposed AmerYcan Y tri fossil fuel ship engine amongst other components. 2022 could shape up to be the year where the Roadships Project makes landfall". 

Micheal Nugent, CEO AmerYcan Roadships, Inc.

About AmerYcan Roadships, Inc.

For over 20 years the Roadships Group has been forging forward to bring efficient environmentally friendly transport infrastructure to Australia, the United States of America and Europe. The Roadships Group is a staunch collective  of stakeholders, investors and industry participants who have never  lost sight of our objective while remaining at the cutting edge of new developments in the burgeoning global transport infrastructure sector.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

