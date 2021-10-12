Bonza airfares coming to Australia

PR NewsWire | 12:50 AM

Low-cost airline capacity to increase in Australia thanks to Bonza.

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new independent low fare airline will be launched in Australia offering more travel choices and more affordable air travel to destinations across the country from early next year.

Named Bonza, the airline will launch into service with the new, highly efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft, enabling passengers to fly at ultra-low prices while significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

Of the 15 largest domestic aviation markets in the world, Australia is the only country without an independent low cost airline. Bonza’s entry will bring increased competition, providing greater travel choices for ordinary Australians.

Bonza founder and CEO Tim Jordan said: "Bonza’s mission is to encourage more travel by providing more choices and ultra-low fares, particularly into leisure destinations where travel is now often limited to connections via major cities."

"Bonza will deliver enormous benefits to all Australians, but particularly to regional communities by providing new routes and greater travel opportunities. Bonza will also play a leading role in Australia’s post-pandemic economic recovery – creating jobs, stimulating travel and consumer spending and helping regional communities, especially those that rely on tourism, get back on their feet."

Jordan has more than 25 years of aviation experience, notably in low-cost carriers including Cebu Pacific and Virgin Blue. Most recently, he was the architect and managing director of FlyArystan, the first low-cost carrier in Central Asia. Subject to necessary regulatory approvals, Bonza’s service launch is anticipated in early 2022.

Bonza is backed by US private investment firm 777 Partners. 777’s aviation investments include Canada’s only independent low fare airline, Flair Airlines and the Southeast Asian-based Value Alliance (the world’s only successful alliance of low-cost airlines). In addition, its investment portfolio includes several highly innovative software companies and an expanding portfolio of ultra-efficient, new generation aircraft.

Josh Wander, Managing Partner at 777 Partners said: "There is a huge opportunity to both do good and do well by democratising air travel through lower costs. We want to increase consumer choice and make travel more affordable and more accessible for all Australians."

"We see huge potential in the Australian market to deliver the benefits and options that an independent low fare airline brings. Tim and his management team are the right people at the right time to deliver affordable airfares to the Australian market and we’re proud to partner with him."

