The Monday Report – 11 October 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:21 AM

By Greg Peel

Back with a vengeance

The futures had suggested up 33 points but in the first ten minutes the ASX200 was up 66 on Friday, following Wall Street strength, before tumbling to be up only 11 points late morning.

After a volatile week, in which the index eventually recovered all losses from the end of September, it seemed investors were happy to square up ahead of Friday night’s US jobs report.

That is until Caixin released its September PMIs – a week late due to the holiday. The Chinese services sector PMI swung to 53.4 from 46.7 in August, and the composite PMI, blending in manufacturing, rose to 51.4 from 47.2. These are independent numbers.

Rumours of China’s death have clearly been exaggerated. This was also evident in an unleashing of iron ore demand, pent up over the week off, with the spot price ultimately jumping 6%.

The materials sector unsurprisingly made a comeback on Friday with a winning 1.8% gain.

 Energy’s long-winded comeback shows no sign of abating (+1.0%), IT rose 1.3% on overnight strength in the Nasdaq and Square in particular, and telcos chimed in with 1.0%.

The banks also had another strong session, with the Aussie ten-year bond yield shooting up another 6 basis points to 1.64%, on China’s turnaround and probably Sydney’s reopening today as well.

The jump in yields did not upset the yield-paying sectors – telcos being one – but property (+0.1%) and industrials (+0.2%) did lag. Utilities (+0.6%) is too tied to energy to be indicative and staples (+0.5%) did okay.

All sectors closed in the green, but by mixed amounts.

The top five individual stock winners’ board was made up of miners and non-bank financials, while on the losing side, train wreck of the day was EML Payments ((EML)), which dropped -14.6%.

It seems hopes that the Irish Central Bank issue wouldn’t amount to much were optimistic.

On Friday night we saw an absolute Barry Crocker of a US jobs report, but Wall Street was not quite sure what to do with the information. Hence we begin this week with our futures down an exciting -4 points, despite some solid gains in base metal prices.

