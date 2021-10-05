Application Whitelisting by PC Matic Available in Australia to Prevent Ransomware’s Global Spread

PR NewsWire | 11:32 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – As ransomware attacks surge globally, Australians are choosing PC Matic’s application whitelisting to proactively stop ransomware. PC Matic announced technical and sales support for its business product line, PC Matic Pro and PC Matic MSP, during Australian business hours.

"Our mission is to protect the world from ransomware, and Australians understand that application whitelisting is a critical element in any security stack to proactively stop ransomware," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic.

In direct response to the spread of ransomware, the Australian Signals Directorate, issued the Essential Eight Maturity Model with four maturity levels (0-3). Levels 1, 2, and 3, require application whitelisting also called application control.

"PC Matic’s global whitelist makes it easy to deploy and maintain application whitelisting and to meet the application whitelisting requirements given in Essential Eight," said Mani Padisetti, Chief Operating Officer at Digital Armour Corporation in New South Wales, Australia.

PC Matic initially plans to support the Australian market from the far western American state of Hawaii.

PC Matic Pro uses the company’s patented global whitelisting technology to proactively block cyber threats such as ransomware. PC Matic Pro is engineered to seamlessly stack on top of other traditional endpoint solutions and serves as an additional preventative layer for infrastructure, industry, and all levels of government.

About PC Matic: Founded in 1999, PC Matic is an American cybersecurity company focused on affordable preventative solutions to today’s cyber threats. PC Matic pioneered the cloud-based whitelist of applications, making application whitelisting affordable and easy to use. In 2021, the National Institute of Standards and Technology appointed PC Matic as its application whitelisting partner in the world renowned Zero Trust Center of Excellence.

