The Monday Report – 04 October 2021

9:12 AM

By Greg Peel

Much Ado

The ASX200 closed at 7177 on Wednesday and 7185 on Friday. Everything in between was much ado about nothing.

We might note the Dow futures were up solidly during our session on Thursday, only to be proven horribly wrong, and they were down solidly during our Friday session, only to again be proven horribly wrong.

While this may have helped to exacerbate the ups and down on Thursday and Friday, realistically Thursday was all about end-of-quarter window-dressing by fund managers looking to improve on what had been a -4.5% drop in September, and Friday was about righting the ship ready to begin the December quarter proper.

So if we say that on that basis October actually begins today, we note our futures closed up 52 points on Saturday morning.

It is a holiday in NSW, so the market could be either quiet or thin and volatile today, so maybe we even have to wait till Tuesday to commence October proper.

On Thursday the buying was concentrated in the big-cap sectors, with the banks, materials, energy, healthcare and staples all gaining 2% or more. On Friday the reversal was not entirely uniform, with materials falling -1.8%, energy -1.2%, healthcare -1.6% and staples -1.1%. It was left to the banks to even the two-day score by falling -2.8%, having risen 2.0% on Thursday.

The fall was aided by a loser board-topping -7.4% fall for Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) following a weak trading update.

Consumer discretionary also added to the balance on Friday in falling -2.3%, having risen only 1.5% on Thursday. Big sector hitters Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) and Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) saw falls of -4.2% and -6.3%.

That fall flowed through to property, falling -2.3% after having gained 1.4% on Thursday.

The fall in the materials sector was offset to some extent by gold miners, three of which made the top five winners’ board. Barely a day goes by at the moment when gold miners don’t dominate either side of the ledger.

But it’s a new week, a new month and a new quarter, and while October is historically volatile the December quarter is historically positive, although there have been some glaringly negative months of December in recent years.