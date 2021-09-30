One assessment for six roles – how the revolutionary Express POP™ selection and recruitment tool is positively impacting business post Covid-19.

PR NewsWire | Sep 30 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Validity Group, an established boutique business consulting company, announced today that it has added a new selection assessment to its Predictor of Potential (POP™) range to support employers and employees in making the right career choice in the post-pandemic era.

The Express POP™ was developed in response to requests from both Business and HR leaders for a revolutionary new assessment. One that was radically different from everything else available. One that would be multifunctional across 6 roles. One that would not drown them in data that they would never use. One that would immediately cut-to-the-chase and provide them with the answers they wanted.

Carefully designed and structured for easy use by all hiring managers, this selection assessment does not require any expensive certifications to interpret the reports. Instead, it has been carefully designed by a team of 5 x PhD’s so that any hiring manager at any sized organisation can easily use and apply. Comparing external or internal candidates’ suitability against 6 different roles in just one easy-to-use assessment is a real game changer, and Validity Group is currently offering a FREE assessment so you can prove it for yourself.

Post Pandemic Job Changes

All too often, organisations and people can be blinkered on careers. They hire someone for a sales role, and hence all future roles considered are now focused exclusively on sales roles. It doesn’t have to be that way, but there does need to be a selection process that identifies the full suitability of opportunities available. Businesses need to remove the tunnel vision, and now they can with the Express POP™.

Now more than ever, employees know what they want

There are clear key messages from all the data about what people are looking for in their employer of choice:

a) If there is no internal career potential, then they will seek an alternative employer where that is achievable.

b) The ability to work remotely, at least part of the time, is now non-negotiable.

&

c) Personal growth and the capacity to develop their skills and abilities is a must.

Validity Group realises that employers will be under intense pressure and scrutiny to invent new employee retention strategies. The addition of the Express POP™ to their armamentarium will greatly assist and support everyone involved in those conversations. And at just AUD$180 each, means that everyone now has affordable access.

Designed by Business & HR leaders

for Selecting the right people

We value listening to our clients and responding to their needs. These Business & HR leaders were clearly ahead of the curve when they first requested us to develop this solution. And the resulting solution is well ahead of the curve today as the only solution of its type in the world. The applicability of Express POP™ to today’s situation is extraordinary, and having now gained hundreds of thousands of data points, is perfectly validated for this new post pandemic world.

So just what did they ask for?

Straightforward and easy to use

An assessment that cuts to the chase and lets you make fully informed decisions

A process that is Shorter, Faster and with Broader application

An assessment that everyone can easily use and apply

They nominated the roles that they wanted included

It must support coaching and mentoring across all roles

It must also support a workforce and management teams working remotely

One assessment, 6 roles; how good is that?

This straightforward and cutting-edge assessment now allows you to evaluate each individual against 6 – yes, 6 roles. And it’s ideal for both internal personnel and external candidates.

The assessment reports can be used for:

Talent Management

Career Management

Talent stock take across departments

Suitability mapping for new hires across the organisation

Alignment of new grads across the business

They are applicable across all industry sectors and geographies, and for organisations of all sizes.

Send a strong and positive message to your employees

For those employees that you wish to retain, this in an important and highly cost-effective solution that can be applied by both HR professionals and business leaders alike. By having your staff participate in an Express POP™, you are effectively and affordably sending them a clear and motivating message, ie:

"We are an organisation that values you as part of the team."

"As your employer, we are supporting you as you determine the best career course of action for you to take."

"We are looking to help you identify a change of career within this company, or we can help you to legitimise that your current role with us is your best career option."

It’s time to take off the blinkers

Until now the challenge has been – How do you accurately measure and identify who is suited to other roles within your organisation? Once we might have relied on interviews alone, but that is clearly a high-risk strategy due to bias, either conscious or unconscious, of the selection process. There can often be a set of company blinkers on. We somehow only ever see someone in the terms of reference of our personal interactions with them. There could well be aspects of them that we don’t recognise or identify, as we have not had that exposure to those aspects of them. In short, we can often be short-sighted in our perceptions of their potential.

We need to gain a wider and deeper view. That challenge has now been solved with Express POP™, and that means that talent can remain within the organisation and be redeployed to roles to which they are best suited. Or it can reinforce in the individual’s mind that their original role selection was the right one, and that this is an organisation that has invested in them and supports them in their career. A company with strong employee values is one that employees choose to stay with. Express POP™ is the tool designed for today.

Now you can assess each individual against 6 different roles

When you evaluate internal or external candidates using the Validity Group Express POP™, you can assess them against 6 different roles. This will allow you to evaluate them for future potential and growth within and across your company. That means that you can build a career plan with them based upon sound scientific data. You can work in conjunction with your candidates in terms of career planning, as well as in conjunction with a skills development plan.

The potential for every organisation is enormous. From the very beginning you know that this is someone ideal for developing into a broad range of roles and leadership. How incredibly useful would it be to know in advance what roles across your organisation the candidate may be suited for (in conjunction with the right development plan)? And importantly, know which roles they are not suited for at the beginning of their journey within your organisation.

How much time, effort and emotion could that save everyone? How many wrong promotions into the wrong role could be avoided? How much time and money could be saved by completing just one simple assessment as part of the selection process?

The cost and people benefits are too important to ignore

Easy and affordable access to a remarkable tool that has already demonstrated its capacity to support organisations just like yours. The cost and people benefits of using the Validity Group Express POP™ at AUD $180 is very easy to establish:

One very affordable assessment for 6 different roles.

Vital information on which to base a whole range of selection and career decisions.

Decisions about current personnel and the potential to reduce the impacts of 40% of them leaving the company.

Decisions about whether those personnel will fit into your "new" post-pandemic organisation.

Supporting selection decisions of all internal & external candidates. As you review their short-term and long-term impacts to the whole organisation, and not just one department or one role.

About Validity Group

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Validity Group Pty Ltd is a boutique consulting company operating internationally that helps organisations drive successful business results by investing in their best asset – their people. With four key, specially curated solutions, Validity partners with its clients to help them select, develop and retain their best performers.

