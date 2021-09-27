The Monday Report – 27 September 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

By Greg Peel

All Yield

On Thursday night the US ten-year bond rate jumped 7 basis points to 1.41% as Wall Street absorbed the Fed’s more hawkish stance. The Bank of England left rates unchanged but signalled rising inflation would soon force its hand. Norway’s has become the first major-economy central bank to raise rates.

On Friday the Aussie ten-year yield leapt a whopping 14 basis points to 1.39%.

Higher rates are not good for yield-paying stocks. Friday saw the property sector fall -2.2%, Industrials (including toll roads and airports) -0.7%, telcos -0.6% and utilities -0.3%.

Property’s fall was exacerbated by announced capital raisings, for the purchase of assets, by REITs Centuria Industrial ((CIP)) and APN Industria ((ADI)).

The exception to the rule are banks – at least when coming off historically low rates. Higher yields mean higher interest margins, leading financials to be one of only three sectors closing up on the day (+0.7%).

Consumer staples (+0.3%) should by rights not like higher rates but a 1.4% gain for energy is all about ongoing oil price increases.

Material sector woes continued (-1.3%) as the big iron ore miners again fell, despite a (small) bounce-back in the iron ore price, and gold miners took a hit on the drop in the gold price. Three of the top five index losers on the day were gold miners.

Healthcare lost -1.1% after Cochlear ((COH)) fell -4.8% on a patent dispute.

Technology should also be a higher yield loser on discounted cash flows but managed to fall less than -0.1% given the Nasdaq actually rallied on Thursday night.

All the action occurred in the morning on Friday before battle-weary traders headed off to lunch and stayed there, after a torrid week. I say that metaphorically of course.