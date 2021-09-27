CP Kelco Extends Distribution Relationship with Azelis in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 7:15 AM

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced the extension of its distribution relationship with Azelis in the Australia and New Zealand markets. CP Kelco’s product range is a significant addition to Azelis’ portfolio and the new distribution agreement reflects the strong collaboration between both companies.

Under the new collaboration, starting October 1, 2021, Azelis will distribute CP Kelco’s product lines for Consumer & Industrial (C&I) and Food applications, including GENU® Pectin, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum, GENU® Carrageenan, KELTROL® Xanthan Gum, KELCO-VIS® Diutan Gum (excluding personal care and construction applications), CELLULON Fermentation-Derived Cellulose (excluding personal care applications) and the newest addition, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber.

Richard Yin, Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific, stated, "CP Kelco is continuously looking at ways to collaborate with companies that not only support our culture of customer success, but also our ambitious growth goals. Expanding our alliance with Azelis in these countries is an exciting step forward."

Laurent Nataf, President and CEO of Asia Pacific at Azelis, added, "We are thrilled about this expansion of our appointment as a great recognition of the trust and confidence our valued principal CP Kelco puts into us. Our goal is to deliver from the start the very best service to existing and new customers while reducing complexity for CP Kelco."

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers’ goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 45,000 customers, supported by ~2,200 principal relationships, generating a revenue of €2.22 billion (2020). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers’ product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

