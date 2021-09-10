PlayUp partners with Anthony Cummings to provide exclusive content, including Libertini update

PR NewsWire | 3:31 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PlayUp has joined forces with one of the most iconic names in Australian racing, partnering with legendary trainer Anthony Cummings.



Trainer Anthony Cummings with Libertini

The partnership sees Cummings provide exclusive news and updates from his stable ahead of each Wednesday and Saturday meeting, delivering unique content to help PlayUp customers enjoy their wagering experience.

Ahead of some of the biggest race days on the 2021 calendar, the content is available to all PlayUp customers in addition to Cummings’ database of racing followers.

In a recent update, Cummings provided an update on Everest hopeful, Libertini. Click HERE to view the update.

Cummings said: "I’ve been really pleased with Libertini. She’s had a trouble free start to her preparation."

"She is an excellent horse fresh and the plan is to ready her with a number of trials, to have her peaking on Everest Day, first-up. There has already been some interest from slot-holders to see where she is at this time."

"We like to partner with groups that are giving back to racing and supporting our industry. We can certainly see PlayUp are doing that, and we look forward to an exciting partnership this racing season."

PlayUp Australia CEO Paul Jeronimo said: "We constantly strive to provide our customers with exclusive opportunities, and we are delighted to partner with someone of Anthony’s knowledge and expertise to help deliver that. No doubt our customers will be eagerly awaiting news on the likes of Libertini who is a $26 chance at The Everest in October."

"Equally, it’s important that we continue to support and promote the racing industry with these initiatives and provide PlayUp an opportunity to connect with industry participants."

"We understand in the evolving racing landscape, video content is crucial to provide customers with valuable insights. We look forward to announcing more news on this in the future."



About PlayUp

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative betting technologies in-house to power our brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

PlayUp unifies the world’s favourite online betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where we host Australia’s largest and indeed some of the globe’s largest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.

We hold online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, New Zealand, USA and India.

