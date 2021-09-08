The Overnight Report: Jitters Set In

Daily Market Reports | 9:12 AM

This story features BLACKMORES LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BKL

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7503.00 – 29.00 – 0.39% S&P ASX 200 7530.30 + 1.80 0.02% S&P500 4520.03 – 15.40 – 0.34% Nasdaq Comp 15374.33 + 10.81 0.07% DJIA 35100.00 – 269.09 – 0.76% S&P500 VIX 18.14 + 1.73 10.54% US 10-year yield 1.37 + 0.05 3.63% USD Index 92.52 + 0.31 0.34% FTSE100 7149.37 – 37.81 – 0.53% DAX30 15843.09 – 89.03 – 0.56%

By Greg Peel

Rollercoaster

If you only noted the closing level after yesterday’s trade on the ASX you’d think it was a dull day. But rather the session was a rollercoaster ride that had traders feeling giddy by the time it returned to the start.

The futures had said up 13 points and the ASX200 opened up 8 points in the first half hour, or more in effect if you add back the day’s ex-dividends. At 10.30 on the dot the market turned and 45 minutes later was down -41 points. Thereafter it was up, down and up again to the close.

Not sure why the early sell-off, which came immediately after the opening rotation, but the late morning bounce coincided with data out of China.

China’s exports rose 25.6% in August and imports rose 33.1% — both record gains. These are year on year numbers, cycling last year’s covid hole, but still up on July and ahead of forecasts. China’s trade surplus is up 30% year to date in 2021.

The numbers surprised given both Chinese PMIs fell into contraction in August, freight costs are through the roof and one major Chinese port was shut down during the month.

The numbers drove a bounce in the index but that had mostly fizzled out by 2.30, when the RBA statement was released.

“This setback to the economic expansion is expected to be only temporary. The Delta outbreak is expected to delay, but not derail, the recovery. As vaccination rates increase further and restrictions are eased, the economy should bounce back. There is, however, uncertainty about the timing and pace of this bounce-back and it is likely to be slower than that earlier in the year. Much will depend on the health situation and the easing of restrictions on activity. In our central scenario, the economy will be growing again in the December quarter and is expected to be back around its pre-Delta path in the second half of next year.”

To that end, the RBA has decided to stick with its tapering plan, reducing weekly bond purchases to $4bn a week rather than $5bn, but whereas the board was set to review, and most likely further taper, in November, now that review has been moved to February.

“The Board's decision to extend the bond purchases at $4 billion a week until at least February 2022 reflects the delay in the economic recovery and the increased uncertainty associated with the Delta outbreak. The Board will continue to review the bond purchase program in light of economic conditions and the health situation, and their implications for the expected progress towards full employment and the inflation target.”

So it’s an each-way bet, but shows the RBA is on the market’s side.

By the close it was a bit of a mixed bag among sectors, with telcos (+0.9%) unusually leading the gains, and energy (+0.8%) bouncing back from Monday’s drop. Materials (-0.8%) was the standout loser but had to cope with a few ex-divs and a big fall in the iron ore price.

Staples was the only other sector to fall meaningfully, if -0.2% is meaningfully, which meant that with the banks flat, materials offset gains in all other sectors.

There are several ex-divs this morning buy nothing too major, but the futures are down -29 points on Wall Street weakness and there are no data releases of note today.

Back for the Fall

It was in theory back-to-work for Wall Street last night after the summer break but it was also a Jewish holiday, so volumes did not much pick up. There was no doubt some reflection on Friday’s weak jobs number nonetheless.

The US ten-year bond yield shot up 5 basis points to 1.37% last night – seemingly out of the blue – which rather belies a general feeling the US economic rebound has slowed thanks to delta – as does a stronger US dollar. If we were back in the first half of this year, a yield pop would have had investors bailing out of growth stocks.

But no, last night the Nasdaq again outperformed, while industrials again weakened. Apple hit a new high last night ahead of the launch of this year’s new iPhones, while Ryanair walked away from a big Boeing order, not liking the price, and thus exacerbated the fall in the Dow.

The jump in yields has been attributed simply to a matter of demand and supply, with a lot of fresh Treasury issuance ahead this week. And with the Fed set to soon taper, 1.37% is not exactly scary stuff.

Ongoing outperformance in the Nasdaq reflects a growing nervousness about September, and October, when the S&P500 has done nothing but run up all year. Big Tech is a good place to hide.

Goldman Sachs last night pulled its December quarter GDP growth forecast back to 5.5% (annual) from 6.5%, while Morgan Stanley moved to Underweight US equities and Equal-weight global stocks. Over the subsequent two months, said Morgan Stanley, there are outsized risks to growth, policy and the legislative agenda.

The investment bank did otherwise acknowledge the current cycle is a “normal” one, but was just running a bit hotter and faster than it should.

Meanwhile, Barclays lifted its end of year S&P500 forecast to 4600 from 4400 (last trade 4520), believing Wall Street will take Fed tapering in its stride.

So the general feeling is delta is slowing down, but not derailing, the economic recovery, and the trend remains upward to the end of the year, but there may need to be a a reset to less overblown valuations before then and what better months to do it in than September-October?

We’ll have to wait until the October earnings season to assess what damage delta has done, but in the meantime predictions of the US case-count reaching a peak by now have proven erroneous. The predictions were based on the UK experience, but the difference between the UK and US is the number of people happy to be vaccinated.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1794.10 – 28.90 – 1.59% Silver (oz) 24.31 – 0.35 – 1.42% Copper (lb) 4.21 – 0.04 – 0.83% Aluminium (lb) 1.24 – 0.01 – 0.85% Lead (lb) 1.07 – 0.01 – 0.48% Nickel (lb) 8.78 – 0.04 – 0.49% Zinc (lb) 1.37 + 0.01 0.52% West Texas Crude 68.35 – 0.54 – 0.78% Brent Crude 71.60 – 0.62 – 0.86% Iron Ore (t) 137.85 + 6.35 4.83%

A bit of a lift in the US dollar largely weighed on commodity prices, accept for what is now a very volatile iron ore price.

Alongside its Underweight US equities call Morgan Stanley also advised selling gold, which appears to have been heeded.

Mind you bitcoin fell -11% last night as well, even as El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender.

The Aussie fell -0.6% to US$0.7388 on greenback strength but also the RBA’s tapering review delay.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -29 points or -0.4%.

There are a lot of ex-divs today but mostly from smaller companies. Blackmores ((BKL)), Brambles ((BXB)) and Seek ((SEK)) are the bigger among them.

The Fed’s Beige Book is out tonight.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS APA APA Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett CTD Corporate Travel Management Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse DXS Dexus Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie EBO Ebos Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans FLT Flight Centre Travel Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse GUD G.U.D. Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi HSN Hansen Technologies Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett LLC Lendlease Group Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi UMG United Malt Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans VVA Viva Leisure Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi WEB Webjet Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms