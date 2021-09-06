The Monday Report – 04 September 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:19 AM

By Greg Peel

Normal Programming

After the sideshow that was Thursday’s trade on the ASX, Friday saw a more sensible session, once again led by the resource sectors after Thursday’s BHP Group ((BHP)) ex-dividend tailspin.

The ASX200 opened up 27 points in the first ten minutes and closed up 37, with a little trip to up 54 around the time the port was being served. There was still an opening drag from some dividends but nothing like Thursday.

Despite Beijing’s efforts, the iron ore price jumped back 4% on the back of a 6% leap for Shanghai steel futures. Autumn in China is peak steel demand season, and that demand is meeting a lack of supply due to Beijing’s environment-based production curbs.

BHP bounced back 1.8% but there was action across the full metals/minerals spectrum. Lithium miner Orocobre ((ORE)) topped the index with a 7.0% jump, followed closely by Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) on 6.8% and aluminium producer Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) on 6.7%.

Uranium has also sprung back to life. Spot prices are on the move thanks to speculative buying from purpose-listed funds and Friday saw locals Paladin Energy ((PDN)) gain 24.0% and Vimy Resources ((VMY)) up 23.1%.

The materials sector rose 1.2% to win the day. Energy rose 0.8% on higher oil prices driven by Ida’s legacy.

Coming back from a big ex-dividend knock-down on Thursday was healthcare (+0.7%) despite a seemingly runaway Aussie, as well as financials (+0.4%), which were also ex-div handicapped on Thursday.

The only weak sector of any note was technology (-0.8%) on a -2.8% fall for Afterpay ((APT)), signalling that sometimes it’s not so hip to be Square.

All up it was a generally positive session ahead of Friday night’s US jobs number and subsequent long weekend.

The index continues to consolidate around the 7500 mark, which proved rather staunch resistance on the way up to new highs in early August. Wall Street again did very little on Friday night, jobs notwithstanding, but our futures closed down -23 points on Saturday morning, which would put us right back on 7500.

Futures weakness may have something to do with the Aussie, which keeps rising back in leaps and bounds.