Gara Group Files Lawsuit Against HOLISTA COLLTECH, LTD., an Australia Limited Company

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On September 3, 2021, Gara Group Inc., the industry’s leading development firm that provides white-glove solutions to companies in the direct sales industry, filed an amended complaint in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Diego against HOLISTA COLLTECH, LTD (37-2019-00053997-CU-BC-CTL).

The lawsuit alleges the Defendant, Holista Colltech Ltd, along with their partner iGalen International, Inc., and Dr. Rajen Manicka have breached their contract with Gara Group by refusing to fulfill their obligation to make timely payments, refusing to communicate assurance that payments would be made in a timely manner, and by refusing to operate in good faith to resolve any differences between plaintiff and defendants. The lawsuit alleges that defendant Holista Colltech deliberately failed to make payments, failed to make arrangements for payments with Gara Group, failed to acknowledge the existence of ongoing obligations, and repudiation of its agreed upon obligations under the terms of its contract with Gara Group. The total past due balance allegedly owing is in excess of $408,000.00. Payments were beyond 90 days past due at the time of the initial lawsuit in 2019. Moreover, pursuant to the contract signed by all parties, Gara Group is seeking additional $50,000,000 in liquidated damages

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges causes of action against the defendants for Breach of Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, Quantum Meruit for Work & Labor Furnished, Intentional Misrepresentation, Negligent Misrepresentation, Open Book Account, Intentional Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage, Alter Ego Liability and Accounting.

Gara Group provides state-of-the-art all-inclusive solutions and tools in launching and scaling operations worldwide – from corporate and replicated websites to distributor back-office, logistics, shipping, video production, social media, and customer service. With a multidisciplinary approach and over 70 years of combined experience working in software, direct sales, and marketing. Gara Group helps their clients get it right the first time and with lasting results for generations to come. Gara Group incorporates a suite of modules that provide flexibility to manage all corporate and distributor needs in a one-stop shop where our services are all under one roof and work flawlessly together! https://garagroup.com/

