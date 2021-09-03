Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:26 AM

By Greg Peel

Next week will highlight the feature for the local market in September – ex-dividends. Every day the ASX200 will start with a handicap, large or small, dependent on how many big companies with big dividends go ex on the day.

Monday sees Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), for example.

The RBA meets on Tuesday after a full month of widespread lockdowns. To date the central bank has not suggested any change to its tapering plans due to delta. We’ll see if that’s still the case.

ANZ Bank’s job ads series is out on Monday.

China will report trade and inflation numbers next week.

The ECB meets on Thursday.

After tonight’s jobs numbers, the highlight in the US next week will be the Fed Beige Book.

US markets are closed on Monday night for the Labor Day holiday.

