The Short Report – 02 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 12:23 PM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week Ending August 26, 2021.

The week prior had seen the ASX200 drop -2.5% on concerns over delta, Chinese slowing and Fed tapering. Last week the index tried to graft back, in choppy fashion.

It was also the busiest week of earnings reports by a significant margin.

I noted in last week’s Report that the travel agent stocks had all soared on a plan to have everyone home for Christmas, i.e. interstate. While some short covering was evident in those sharp rallies, it was not material.

Webjet ((WEB)) shorts fell to 9.9% from 11.6%, and Flight Centre ((FLT)) shorts fell to 10.2% from 11.6%.

Kogan ((KGN)) reported early last week and posted a shocker, falling heavily on the day. Last week Kogan shorts rose to 9.6% from 8.5%.

The biggest mover last week was Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)), shorts in which rose to 8.2% from 6.0%. Lithium stocks in general were on a tear last week, which might explain the scepticism, although Piedmont jumped 8% this week (Monday) on news of a completed acquisition.

The most interesting move last week was that of BHP Group ((BHP)), which popped into the bottom of the table at 5.2% shorted, up from 3.9% the week before. As I write, the stock is down -6.7% this morning having gone ex-dividend. A win for shorters?

Well, the issue here is if you borrow stock to go short ahead of an ex-dividend date, you are obliged to pay the beneficial owner of that stock, from whom you borrowed, the dividend. So you cannot short to gain from an ex-div adjustment.

The rise in short position may reflect action in the options market, with market makers needing to hedge via shorts, but options don’t get the dividend either – you must exercise to be eligible for a dividend and that is only possible with European options, which can be exercised at any time, and not American options, which can only be exercised on expiry.

Yes, all very complicated, but we’ll see what happened to BHP shorts next week. It may simply be a common or garden short position, understandable given the big plunge in the iron ore price.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.2