Globalization Partners and PayGroup (ASX: PYG) Collaborate Putting Zero Limits on Global Expansion

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Together they deliver end to end, multi-country HR & Payroll Solutions in 187 countries

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, today announced a new partnership with PayGroup Limited, an Asia Pacific headquartered trusted provider of key payroll, HCM and payment solutions.

Through this joint offering, PayGroup clients will gain access to Globalization Partners’ industry leading global employment platform that removes the complexities associated with global payroll, human resource matters, employment law, and expense reporting in over 187 countries. Companies increasingly want to hire great talent anywhere they find it. Now businesses can seamlessly hire one employee or an entirely new team anywhere in the world and will also have access to:

Complete employee onboarding including payroll-related information

Management of labor and tax law compliance and all payroll filings

In-country expertise to address employee questions and offer support

"We frequently find that our clients are unfamiliar with compliance requirements particularly when it comes to hiring talent beyond their national jurisdiction" said Franck Neron-Bancel, Executive Board Member, PayGroup. "Globalization Partners’ deep expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us support our clients’ growing global workforce and enables them to avoid the complicated process of having to establish a legal entity. Additionally, if they do decide to establish an entity in a target country, Globalization Partners can work with the client to move the employees to the local PayGroup payroll solution."

"Hiring talent in new markets around the world is a key requirement for business growth, but the expensive and time-consuming task of navigating the complexities associated with international legal, tax, and HR issues around the world is one which most companies would rather avoid," said Craig Goldblatt, Vice President of Partners and Alliances, Globalization Partners. "This partnership empowers PayGroup to combine their multinational payroll and HR solutions with Globalization Partners’ market leading global employment platform to give companies newfound speed to market, lower risk and the ability to easily increase their geographical footprint."

To celebrate the partnership, PayGroup and Globalization Partners are hosting a dedicated webinar entitled: "Managing overseas expansion and out of country hiring with speed and compliance". The webinar, which is free to attend, takes place on Wednesday, September 15th at 12.30pm Australian EST. Click here for more details and to register.

Globalization Partners is committed to building the world’s leading global employment platform and combines its 10-years of knowledge with technology to make it simple to hire and support talent anywhere in the world in just a few clicks. To see a demonstration, click here.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Media Contact:

Siobhán Calpin

+(353) 87 852 7760

SCalpin@globalization-partners.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/723356/Globalization_Partners_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms