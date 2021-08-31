FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 31-08-2021

Australia | 3:26 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((BKG)) - Booktopia Group
  • ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
  • ((CWN)) - Crown Resorts
  • ((FMG)) - Fortescue Metals
  • ((HLS)) - Healius
  • ((IME)) - ImExHS
  • ((IVC)) - InvoCare
  • ((JHC)) - Japara Healthcare
  • ((LRK)) - Lark Distilling Co
  • ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
  • ((LVH)) - LiveHire
  • ((MAI)) - Mainstream Group
  • ((MCR)) - Mincor Resources
  • ((MME)) - MoneyMe
  • ((MCA)) - Murray Cod Australia
  • ((NXL)) - Nuix
  • ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
  • ((PBH)) - PointsBet
  • ((PTB)) - PTB Group
  • ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
  • ((SRL)) - Sunrise Energy Metals
  • ((WGX)) - Westgold Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

