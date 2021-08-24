Nintex and RICOH Australia Partner to Help Organisations Go Digital Faster

PR NewsWire | 7:05 AM

Newly announced premier partner supports the region’s growing demand for powerful and easy-to-use digital business solutions to modernise manual, paper-based business processes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that it has appointed RICOH Australia as a Nintex Premier Partner, further enabling the company to successfully fulfil the requirements of Australian enterprises for digital workplace transformation.

Focused on enabling and rewarding partners that support and sell the company’s software solutions, the Nintex Partner Program helps its network of partners to achieve milestones, including revenue goals, professional sales training and delivering a successful partnership for both organisations.

"Nintex is committed to improving the way people work. We believe that providing Nintex Partners with the combination of best-in-class business process management and automation solutions, along with comprehensive enablement resources, has been invaluable in sharing the power and ease of use of our cloud-based software with Australian enterprises," said Christian Lucarelli, Nintex Vice President of Sales, APAC.

Premier status positions Nintex Partner for further success

Appointed a Nintex Partner in early 2020, RICOH has subsequently invested in creating customised process automation solutions for key industry markets over the past 18 months, including aged care, education, financial services and manufacturing. These industries are undergoing rapid transformation and replacing manual forms, adopting continuous process improvement and aiming to achieve greater compliance across their enterprises.

"RICOH is now one of the leading organisations providing Nintex solutions in Australia. Being appointed a Nintex Premier Partner is testament to the industry-leading skills, services and experience which RICOH provides to Australian businesses by enabling a clear return on the investment they have made in workflow digitisation and automation," said Neal Ross, Chief Technology Officer, RICOH.

"We have achieved considerable success in building out our process automation business based on Nintex which is proving attractive to Australian businesses for its rich and flexible functionality, competitive price point, drag and drop design, and ease of use in creating forms."

As a Nintex Premier Partner, RICOH has now been recognised for its ability to create valuable customer outcomes in empowering digital workplaces using the power of the Nintex business process automation platform in combination with its own services and solutions. These solutions range from financial workflows such as invoicing and payments to incident management, manufacturing automation, leave applications and overtime approvals, all of which can be made to operate much more efficiently, saving both time and money.

For example, in manufacturing, RICOH Australia deployed Nintex at Packcentre to support the packaging company’s automation of its packing systems using a fleet of iPads. As part of the process, RICOH automated manual forms and timesheets and provided the company with dashboard functionality which is supporting visibility of data across their operations. In aged care, the partner is working with customers to support resident onboarding and incident reporting through the power of Nintex’s process functionality. Similarly, in the education sector, they’re automating traditional lengthy processes for school enrolments, incident management, excursions and camp management.

"We know that the growth and success of Nintex is dependent on our partners’ ability to successfully and independently help organisations standardise on the Nintex Process Platform. We congratulate RICOH in Australia on their successful ability to enhance our solutions and provide additional value to their customers by migrating workflows into the digital realm," concluded Lucarelli.

Today, more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with the process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA), and document automation software capabilities Nintex offers.

